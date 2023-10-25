Hawaii Department of Education Partners with Tutor.com to Provide Tutoring for Eighth-Graders Statewide
Partnership Advances Department of Education’s Goal to Enhance College and Career Success
We are honored to partner with the Hawaii State Department of Education to offer critical individualized tutoring for eighth graders.”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tutor.com, one of the world's largest and most innovative online tutoring organizations, announced today that is has been selected by the Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) to provide 24/7 online tutoring for every eighth-grade public school student in the state.
— Sandi White, Chief Institutional Officer at Tutor.com/The Princeton Review
Through the partnership, more than 21,000 students across 56 middle schools gain no-cost access to Tutor.com—anytime, anywhere, from any internet-connected device. The program advances HIDOE’s Implementation Plan for the 2023–2029 Strategic Plan, which aims to ensure that all students “enter high school with the academic background and skills to succeed in progressively challenging and advanced-level coursework aligned to career pathways.”
State education leaders sought 24/7 online tutoring to support “eighth-grade students who struggle with subject areas” as well as “students who take challenging advanced coursework.” The Strategic Plan highlights critical needs in math, a core subject in which student proficiency has lagged since the pandemic. In a recent white paper, Tutor.com reported unprecedented demand for algebra tutoring, a trend that tracks with National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) Report Card data.
To support students equitably across subject areas, the Tutor.com program offers round-the-clock access to individualized tutoring in 200+ subjects—including math as well as PSAT® topics, social studies, world languages, and more. In addition to connecting with a live tutor via two-way text or voice, students have the option to drop off written work and receive expert feedback within 12 hours. The company’s award-winning LEO® platform further provides 24/7 access to test prep resources from The Princeton Review®, practice quizzes, video lessons, and worksheets.
“We are honored to partner with the Hawaii State Department of Education to offer critical individualized tutoring for eighth graders,” said Sandi White, Chief Institutional Officer at Tutor.com/The Princeton Review. “Having delivered more than 25 million sessions, we know that asking for help is brave, and we share HIDOE leaders’ commitment to removing support barriers with 24/7 access to expert tutoring in math—and any other subjects in which students are engaged.”
To streamline the student experience, students access Tutor.com by logging in through Clever, the Department’s single sign-on application, so that they can connect for help quickly at their moments of need. Students, parents, and educators may find additional information at the program’s webpage, tutor.com/hawaii. There is no limit to the number of times a student can connect with a tutor.
Tutors are rigorously vetted and undergo ongoing background checks. They have demonstrated subject-matter expertise, and they participate in quality-control processes geared toward ensuring that the help they provide is effective, encouraging, and empowering. To those ends, tutors ask guiding questions to aid students in understanding difficult concepts on their own. In post-session surveys, 96% of K–12 students report that Tutor.com helps them feel more confident about their schoolwork; 96% report that the service helps them improve their grades; and 97% say it helps them complete homework assignments.
Tutor.com has a track record of success in helping districts and statewide programs scale equitable access to academic support. This partnership advances HIDOE’s mission to prepare all students to be “globally competitive, locally committed.”
About Tutor.com
Since its incorporation in 2000, Tutor.com has delivered more than 25 million online tutoring and homework help sessions to students. The company’s more than 3,000 vetted and qualified tutors provide learning assistance that is available 24/7 in a wide variety of subjects. The company’s mission is to instill hope, advance equity, and catalyze achievement in schools and communities. Tutor.com powers tutoring and homework help programs for the U.S. Department of Defense, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Program, colleges and universities, K–12 school districts, state and local libraries, and companies offering employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, Tutor.com is an affiliate of The Princeton Review, an education services company not affiliated with Princeton University. Follow Tutor.com on X (formerly Twitter) @tutordotcom, Facebook @TutorDotCom, and LinkedIn @Tutor.com.
About Hawaii State Department of Education
Hawaii's public school system was founded on Oct. 15, 1840 by King Kamehameha III. It is the oldest public school system west of the Mississippi. It comprises 295 schools (258 public, 37 charter) in a single, statewide public school district and currently serves nearly 13,000 eighth-grade students and over 167,000 K–12 students in total.
PSAT® is a trademark registered by the College Board, which is not affiliated with, and does not endorse, this product. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University.
SOURCE: Tutor.com
###
Charlotte Andrist
Nickel Communications
+1 770-310-5244
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn