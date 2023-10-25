Viscadia Honored with the 2023 Inc. Power Award
Viscadia Receives 2023 Inc. Power Award for Empowering Life Sciences - A Trusted Partner in Innovation
The unwavering trust and support vested in us by our clients and partners have been pivotal to our journey.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscadia, a leading global forecasting firm, has been named among the distinguished recipients of the 2023 Inc Power Award, presented by Inc. Business Media. This esteemed accolade celebrates exceptional B2B organizations across the globe that have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering business growth.
— Satish K. Kauta
"Trusted B2B partners provide invaluable guidance and expertise, acting as the bedrock upon which entrepreneurial dreams flourish," notes Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media. "These partners possess a proven ability to deliver quality support, thereby nurturing innovation and realizing ambitious endeavors."
Viscadia's inclusion in this exclusive group is a testament to its steadfast commitment to empowering clients and business associates to excel within their unique domains. The company's unwavering commitment to empowering clients to harness their core strengths has garnered further acclaim, cementing Viscadia's position as a trusted and strategic cornerstone in the life sciences industry.
Satish K. Kauta, Founder and CEO of Viscadia, reflects on this recognition: "We take immense pride in being acknowledged as a Power Partner for our life sciences industry forecasting solutions. The unwavering trust and support vested in us by our clients and partners have been pivotal to our journey. Our consistent delivery of superior outcomes has attracted major life science companies from around the world, and for this, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for their steadfast trust, support, and partnership."
Viscadia's overarching mission is to empower the life sciences industry with clarity and confidence through forecasting. Effective forecasting is integral to their clients' ability to navigate complexities, seize opportunities, and pioneer innovative solutions aligned with evolving healthcare trends and strategic imperatives, ultimately benefiting patients and other key stakeholders.
Viscadia's clientele mirrors the diverse landscape of the life sciences industry, spanning from specialty and biotech to big pharma, early-stage ventures to established market players, traditional pharmaceuticals to cutting-edge devices and wearables, etc. Their reach extends across North America and global regions, including the EU, Latin America, Japan, and China.
As a trusted strategic partner, Viscadia caters to the full spectrum of their clients' forecasting requirements, delivering advanced models, comprehensive demand research, and dedicated business process support. Their clients entrust them with pivotal and strategic initiatives, including long-range planning, business development, licensing support, new product launches, and more. Viscadia consistently delivers exceptional value and fosters a positive experience, reaffirming their role as a premier partner in the ever-evolving life sciences landscape.
The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at Inc. Magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 31, 2023. For a detailed profile of Viscadia as a Power Partner, please visit Viscadia Power Partner Profile.
About Viscadia
Viscadia is a leading global forecasting firm that empowers the life sciences industry by providing the optimal ingredients to achieve forecasting confidence. With a team of forecasting specialists and a commitment to excellence, we leverage our deep forecasting expertise to design and build custom models, execute market research to frame the business case and ask the right questions, and optimize your decision-making through ongoing comprehensive cycle support. To learn more, visit www.viscadia.com.
About Inc. Business Media
Inc. is the world’s most trusted business-media brand, offering entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. The prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced annually since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Jaime Owens
Viscadia
jaime.owens@viscadia.com