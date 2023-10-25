UNS Fall Symposium Addresses Post-Pandemic Health Crisis
The Ulan Nutritional Systems Fall Symposium 2023 is focused on the health challenges in the aftermath of the pandemicCLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ulan Nutritional Systems Fall Symposium 2023 is focused on the health challenges in the aftermath of the pandemic. Known as Long COVID, it is causing concern in many medical and health circles. A search on ClinicalTrials.gov shows there are currently 147 trials underway, and they note that there is a desperate need for effective Long COVID treatments.
The prevalence of Long COVID is a growing concern worldwide. Research shows that about 30 – 60 percent of people who recover from COVID-19 may develop long-term symptoms. These symptoms can occur regardless of how severe the initial illness was. The symptoms can vary widely and affect different systems of the body, making it a challenging condition to diagnose and manage.
Speakers:
Dr. Freddie Ulan, DC, CCN.
Handling Hidden Post-Pandemic Factors with Your Patients.
Dr. Ulan will be releasing the results of his research into the health issues in this post-pandemic area that do not respond as expected. He has identified a new common barrier to healing he calls “Post-Pandemic Factors.” He will cover the exact steps to take to address these factors, the new clinical directives every practitioner needs to know, and the history behind this recent clinical breakthrough. There will also be a live demonstration of how to address post-pandemic factors. Attendees at the Symposium will be tested for the presence of Post Pandemic Factors.
Dr. David Minkoff, MD.
Biohacks to Survive the Post-Pandemic Challenges
Dr. Minkoff is the Founder and Medical Director of LifeWorks Wellness Center who will provide you with the key changes you can make to improve overall health and well-being. Biohacks are the incremental changes people make towards their bodies, diet, and lifestyle to improve their health and well-being.
Shayne Morris, PhD, MBA, CNS.
Our Microbial Allies in a Post-Pandemic Landscape.
Morris is the COO of Systemic Formulas Inc. and will deliver a special presentation on the tiny, too small to see, bacteria and organisms that support our overall health, especially in this new post-pandemic era.
Andre Camelli, DC.
Resolution of Immune Dysregulation & Cytokine Storms in the Post-Pandemic Patient
This session covers key data on how to address immune dysregulation and cytokine storms that have become prevalent in patients as a result of the pandemic. Cytokine storms are a condition that develops when your immune system responds too aggressively to an infection.
Brad Baetz, Energetix .
Adaptogens—A Vital Key to the Post-Pandemic Era
A briefing on the role adaptogens (plant substances that help our bodies manage stress) play in overall health during this new post-pandemic era.
Keith Sheehan, DC.
Nutritional Blood Chemistry in the Post-Pandemic World
In this session you will get an in-depth look at how the post-pandemic era has influenced blood chemistry. It also covers the importance of addressing these changes to provide a more comprehensive healthcare approach to your patients that produces superior results.
Tim Bahan, NC, BS.
Heart Sensitivities in This Post-Pandemic Era
This session addresses the effect the post-pandemic era has had on the heart and how to address these issues.
Daniele G. Lattanzi, CEO, Ulan Nutritional Systems.
How to Attract New Clients in a Post-Pandemic Economy
In this presentation, you will get a complete breakdown from start to finish of how to attract new patients into your practice.
Attending the 2023 Fall Symposium is a must for all holistic practitioners. It covers how to address the hidden factors in patients affecting healing and strategies to navigate a holistic practice through the Post-Pandemic Era.
Event Dates: November 3rd, 2023 – November 5th, 2023
Location: Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon Park, 950 Lake Carillon Drive, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716
Register for the symposium here.
