New Atlanta Holiday Boutique A Merry And Bright Addition To North Georgia’s Roster Of Seasonal Events
Event Producers at Marketplace Events Launch Three-Day Shopping Event at Gas South Convention Center November 3-5, 2023ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantans who revel in the holiday spirit will soon have a new tradition to mark the season when the ultimate holiday shopping experience launches with the Atlanta Holiday Boutique at the Gas South Convention Center November 3-5, 2023. Marketplace Events – producers of the Atlanta Home Show and North Atlanta Home Show – kick off the first annual show with more than 200 companies in a festive atmosphere filled with holiday home décor, jewelry, gifts, children’s items, gourmet foods and more.
The Holiday Boutique is tailored for guests looking to experience all the joys of the holiday season with high-quality vendors and artisan designers from all over the country, entertainment, food and drink – and a one-stop shop to find unique gifts for anyone on their list.
Highlights of the Atlanta Holiday Boutique will include:
The holiday spirit will be flowing at Girls Night Out on Friday, Nov. 3. Kick start the weekend kick starts the weekend with a party from 5 – 9 p.m. featuring music, drinks, door prizes and late-night access to some of the chicest boutiques in the area.
Discover beautiful, custom-made gifts and home décor created by Artisan Exhibitors. Local artisans. Their unique, artist-inspired creations and artwork can’t be found anywhere else.
Grab a drink, take a break, and re-energize in one of two roomy Shopper’s Relaxation Lounge. Refreshed and renewed, you’ll be ready to hit the floor.
Shop the show for free with Boutique Bucks. Enter to win at the show for your chance to win each hour! Hourly drawings for $25 in Boutique Bucks to use at any of our vendors.
TICKETS:
Adults – $12 (At the door)
Adults – $10 (Online)*
Children ages 12 and under are free.
*Online Advance Adult Admission will be at the $10 discounted rate through 11/2/23. Starting opening day of the show the price will increase to $12 online, same as box office pricing.
HOURS:
10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday
9 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday.
For show information and to save on tickets, visit https://www.atlantaholidayboutique.com/.
Liz Morgan
Liz Morgan PR
+1 904-608-3823
liz@lizmorganpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Atlanta Holiday Boutique