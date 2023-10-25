World Series Of Poker Main Event Winner Chris Moneymaker Brings the Moneymaker Tour to Palm Beach Kennel Club
MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Moneymaker tour has announced a 13 day series featuring 27 trophy events at the Palm Beach Kennel Club in West Palm Beach from October 25th to November 6th. Buy-ins range from $86.00 to $1500 offering a price point for every type of player with more than 500k in guarantee pay outs.
The Moneymaker Tour will feature events that are priced at the magic level of $86 to commemorate Chris Moneymaker's satellite poker win in 2003 when he became the World Champion winning 2.5 million dollars in the Main Event of the World Series of Poker (WSOP).
The Poker Room at PBKC is teaming up with the Moneymaker Tour again for an exciting series of poker tournaments.
The Poker Room hosted the Inaugural MM Tour event in May with a successful series that boasted 3,145 entries and more than 1.4 million in prize money paid out. Chris Moneymaker played in several events and was honored on the 20th anniversary of his WSOP Main Event Championship. 100 year old World War II veteran and regular, Gene Calden, who won event #5 for $5,160 was flown into Las Vegas for the WSOP by Chris Moneymaker. Instead of taking the honor bestowed on him by WSOP, Moneymaker asked that 100 year old veteran Gene Calden open the event with "Shuffle and Deal!"
There were 262 entries for the Main Event won by Mike Rossi, who satellited into the event for $90 off ACR Poker. Rossi won the Moneymaker Tour Main Event 20 years to the date of Chris Moneymaker's historic WSOP Main Event win, collecting $134,265 in winnings. The Moneymaker Opening event is a $500 buy-in Mystery Bounty with a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool running from Oct. 25th-October 29th. The Moneymaker Main Event will have a $1500 buy-in with a $300,000 guaranteed prize pool and is scheduled for November 2nd-November 6th.
The Moneymaker Tour was created by 2003 WSOP Champion, ACR PRO, International Poker Ambassador, businessman and philanthropist Chris Moneymaker, and Moneymaker Tour Executive Manager, Tony Burns.
