Another year of record growth for Silwood Technology
Continued growth of the data governance, catalog and lineage markets are driving demand for Safyr, Silwood’s product for exploiting metadata from complex ERP's
It is very rewarding to see how an increasing number of customers and partners are using Safyr to capitalize on their investment in their large complex ERP applications in data transformation programs”ASCOT, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the year to the end of September revenues increased by over 60%. In addition, Silwood added 49 new names to their roster of enterprise class customers. These results continue to build on the success of recent years.
— Nick Porter, Technical Director, Silwood Technology
The demand for their unique Safyr technology is being driven by the desire of companies to exploit their data for improved governance, decision making, and risk reduction. Safyr gives customers the ability to harvest, scope, curate and share metadata from their own complex packaged applications.
These ERP applications from vendors such as SAP, Microsoft, Salesforce and Oracle as well as specialist systems such as SAP BW/4HANA are by their nature large and complex with opaque metadata. This means that being able to find and use it in the context of data governance and other projects is particularly challenging, often leading to delays, cost overruns, loss of confidence in data and even abandoned projects.
As well as working directly with end user customers, Silwood also work with partners who include leading data catalog and governance vendors such as Collibra, Alation, Precisely and Quest as well as newer entrants to the market including Solidatus and Zeenea. Over the past year, the company has also added support for metadata discovery from new source applications such as SAP SuccessFactors and SAP MDG. These further broaden the value of Safyr to customers and partners.
Nick Porter, Founder and Technical Director of Silwood Technology commented: “It is especially rewarding to see how an increasing number of customers and partners are using Safyr to capitalize on their investment in their large complex ERP applications in data transformation programs. Our product strategy and focus on our growing number of partners, as well as our direct customers, has resulted in this further growth for Silwood and we will continue to develop both our product and our go to market channels.”
About Silwood Technology Limited
Silwood Technology is the leading supplier of self-service metadata harvesting software products for Enterprise Application Packages including SAP S/4HANA, SAP ECC, SAP BW/4HANA, SAP BW, SAP MDG, SAP SuccessFactors HXM, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, Oracle E-Business Suite, and Siebel.
Silwood Technology’s product, Safyr® supports customers and partners who need to accelerate the delivery of complex data governance and other critical data and information management transformation projects.
Representative customers include BASF, ATB Financial, Hewlett Packard, VW, Twitter, Henny Penny, Aldi, Centrica and many others in virtually all vertical sectors.
Silwood partners include Collibra, Alation, Precisely, Informatica, Quest Erwin, Zeenea, Solidatus, Idera and more.
To learn more about Silwood Technology please visit (http://www.silwoodtechnology.com/)
Note: SAP is the trademark or registered trademarks of SAP AG. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.
