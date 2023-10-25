Hack Your Health 2024 Panel Discussion to Tackle the Complex Issue of Food Addiction
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hack Your Health, a leading annual health and wellness event, is thrilled to announce an insightful panel discussion focused on the critical issue of Food Addiction. This event will feature experts, researchers, and practitioners who are at the forefront of understanding and addressing this pressing health concern.
Food addiction is a growing concern in our modern society, with more individuals struggling to maintain a healthy relationship with food. The Hack Your Health 2024 panel discussion will bring together a diverse group of experts to explore various facets of food addiction, its impact on physical and mental health, and innovative strategies for prevention and treatment.
Moderator: Mary Roberts, Certified Eating Disorder Specialist and Food Addiction Coach
Panelists:
Joan Ifland - Author of "Processed Food Addiction: Foundations, Assessment, and Recovery"
Judy Cho - Holistic Nutritionist and Author of "The Carnivore Cure"
Robert Sikes - Natural Bodybuilder and Founder of Keto Brick
Meghann Hempel - Certified Personal Trainer and Food Addiction Coach
This engaging panel discussion will delve into a wide range of topics, including the science behind food addiction, the role of processed foods, emotional connections to eating, and the latest research on treatment approaches. Attendees can anticipate gaining valuable insights and practical tips for improving their relationship with food and enhancing overall health.
"We are delighted to host this vital panel discussion on food addiction at Hack Your Health 2024," said Robin Switzer, Event Organizer. "Food addiction is a complex issue affecting countless individuals and families worldwide. By uniting experts from various fields, we aim to shed light on this problem and provide attendees with actionable strategies for addressing it in their own lives."
Moderator Mary Roberts shared, “I have been working with clients for many years, providing tools and strategies to overcome food addiction. I'm thrilled to be part of the 2024 Hack Your Health conference, where we'll dive deep into this much-needed discussion on food addiction.”
Hack Your Health is open to the public, and tickets are available for purchase at www.hackyourhealth.com.
Hack Your Health, an annual health and wellness extravaganza, is proudly owned by Florida based Q1 Productions, LLC. Since its inception in 2017, Hack Your Health, formerly known as KetoCon, has been on a relentless mission to elevate awareness and furnish practical insights into the multifaceted realm of metabolic health and overall well-being.
Our distinguished events consistently deliver the latest in cutting-edge science, research, and inspirational real-life stories that vividly demonstrate how the trifecta of nutrition, lifestyle adjustments, and biohacks can revolutionize health, offering promising avenues for effectively managing chronic diseases.
At Hack Your Health, we pride ourselves on offering an enriching experience, featuring an impressive lineup of expert speakers, immersive workshops, and interactive engagements. Our goal is to empower individuals to seize control of their well-being and unlock the potential to live their best lives.
In essence, Hack Your Health is an equal blend of education, celebration, and collaboration, ensuring that every participant leaves with the knowledge and tools to transform their health journey. Join us at our next event and embark on a path towards a healthier, happier you.
