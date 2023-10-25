Yung Xavi shares "What He Likes" with new single

Yung Xavi album cover for What I Like

This Palm Springs native is gaining momentum in the music industry with previous tracks like "Take Me Home" and "Ah Yeah."

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording artist YUNG XAVI keeps it coming and raises the bar with a new single, "What I Like." Released on October 20, 2023 - YUNG XAVI steadily gains ground by increasing his visibility in the music industry.

With songs like "Take Me Home," "Wit A Bottle [featuring Lil Keed]," and "Ah Yeah," the Palm Springs native continues to wet the taste buds of fans of what's to come.

"What I Like" is produced by Andrew "Chefboyardru" Brenner and engineered by Lorenzo Cardona. The lyrics and melodies intertwine to convey a narrative that would resonate with XAVI's listeners, revealing layers of his identity and his progress in understanding himself.

The new single is accompanied by an animated music video directed by Ace Salisbury, scheduled to be distributed everywhere on October 27, 2023.

YUNG XAVI's "What I Like" reflects his journey, distinctive sound, and the values he holds dear. In a changing world, artists like Yung Xavi remind us of the enduring power of music to inspire and uplift.

