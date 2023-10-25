Dr. Jennifer London & WMAL’s Larry O’Connor discuss life lessons & featured Americans in "Profiles in Character"
Dr. Jennifer London & WMAL’s Larry O’Connor discuss life lessons & featured Americans in "Profiles in Character"
We believe this book will inspire the next generation of readers to examine their own unique character strengths to help bolster their courage in making a positive impact in their lives and careers.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jennifer London, a co-author of the new book "Profiles in Character: Sixteen Americans and the Traits that Defined Them” features unique character profiles of 16 iconic Americans who redefined history, joins WMAL's Larry O'Connor for an in-person event showcasing "Profiles in Character" for an evening at the Cosmos Club in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, October 26 at 6:30 PM ET.
— Dr. Jennifer London
Larry O'Connor, WMAL's "O'Connor and Company" host, and Dr. Jennifer London will speak to her new book release featuring profiles of a vast range of personalities, such as President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Susan B. Anthony, Jonas Salk, George Washington, Frederick Douglass, Amelia Earhart and Martin Luther King – all of whom had unique traits - that drove them in their actions and decisions and helped define them and their legacies.
Throughout the ages, rare individuals have taken monumental risks to stand up for a cause or belief. From Thomas Jefferson’s persuasive pen that fueled the American Revolution to George Washington’s call of duty in leading colonial forces against the British, their courage and strength of character are undeniable. Dr. London will discuss how their exceptional examples and lessons continue to resonate in our country and the world today.
Dr. Jennifer London stated. "We believe this book will inspire the next generation of readers to examine their own unique character strengths to help bolster their courage in making a positive impact in their lives, careers, and communities. I am honored to bring Profiles in Character to the WMAL audience of readers. Profiles in Character offers a fascinating look into the dimensions of character and the unique of bravery of these incredible people who made or changed history.”
Dr. Jennifer London maintains leadership roles in several organizations, including the Board of Directors of the Navy League of the United States, Chair of the U.S. Navy League Foundation Board, Board of Directors of the National Navy Museum Development Foundation, Trustee of George Mason University Foundation, Life Guard Society of Mt. Vernon, National Council of The White House Historical Association, and Councilor of American Ancestors/New England Historical and Genealogical Society.
As a thought leader, Dr. London has been interviewed by several national radio and TV programs, including Fox Business Network, on business, national security, and the military. She created and led a significant effort in educating and empowering Americans to be active citizens through a greater understanding of our Nation’s early history through her National American History and Founders Month initiative. (www.americanhistoryandfoundersmonth.com).
Dr. London has numerous professional publications to her credit, including “Ever Vigilant; Leadership and Legacy by the Executive Chairman of CACI,” co-authored with Dr. J. Phillip (Jack) London (www. evervigilantthebook.com).
Jennifer Eden Hill
Eden Gordon Media, LLC
+1 2027146014
email us here