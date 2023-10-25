Harvard and Now Minerva - Callus Company's Expanding Academic Partnerships
Following its successful collaboration with Harvard University, EduTech startup Callus Company proudly announces a new alliance with Minerva University.
The Sprint Program Website. The Sprint Program provides internships at prominent startups all over the world.
Real-World Challenges Meet Classroom Brilliance in Callus Partnerships with Minerva University
In my Sprint Program internship, I pitched a gut-healthy juice idea. Seeing it now in stores is so rewarding. It's not just classroom learning; it's creating real-world changes I never imagined.”SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its successful collaboration with Harvard University, EduTech startup Callus Company proudly announces a new alliance with Minerva University. This partnership centers around Minerva's "Civic Project" program, a cornerstone of their curriculum, designed to immerse students in hands-on, real-world challenges.
— Chris Y. (11th grader, participated in microbiome startup internship)
The Civic Project enables Minerva students to collaborate with partner organizations, granting them invaluable, direct experience. Through this partnership, students will have the distinct opportunity to work alongside industry professionals at Callus Company, focusing on solving real-world challenges instead of traditional classroom tasks.
This isn't Callus Company's first collaboration with academia. In February 2023, the company established a partnership with Harvard Business School, incorporating the "FIELD Global Immersion (FGI)" program. Through FGI, Harvard students visit Callus Company to gain hands-on experience and work on real-world projects related to EduTech business challenges.
These strategic partnerships with esteemed institutions like Harvard and Minerva underscore Callus Company's commitment to enhancing its flagship offering, the "Sprint Program." Designed for the next generation leaders, the Sprint Program offers a four-week online internship experience for teenagers, allowing them to gain practical experience in their desired fields of study before pursuing higher education.
For teenagers ready to embark on a transformative internship journey, further details about the Sprint Program can be explored here: https://sprint.calluscompany.com/sprints.
Ryan Kim
Callus Company Inc.
+82 31-8039-1390
contact@calluscompany.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Step into the real world, after-school internships for high school students.