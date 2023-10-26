Disrupt-X and Rqeem Partner to Accelerate IoT-Enabled Industrial Transformation Across Saudi Arabia's Industrial Cities

Bandar Al-Anazi, CEO of Rqeem for Smart Solutions (front left) and Asim Sajwani, CEO of Disrupt-X (front right), sign a Memorandum of Understanding in GITEX on 19 October, 2023

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X, a leading developer and provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions platform, has forged a strategic partnership with Rqeem for Smart Solutions, a Saudi based company established by The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu. This alliance is designed to fast-track the adoption and integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in the region's industrial framework, solidifying their role as leaders in smart industrial solutions.

The collaboration intends to deploy the robust features of Disrupt-X's ALEF IoT platform, and leverage Rqeem's in-depth expertise in enabling industrial investors to adopt fourth industrial revolution technologies. Together, the companies intend to scale new heights in driving digital change beneficial for enterprises and residents alike in Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Cities.

Rqeem will leverage Disrupt-X's advanced technology and expertise to diversify its service offerings and fuel rapid, sustainable innovation. The shared vision is to provide adaptive IoT solutions, covering everything from seamless device integration to sophisticated data analytics, further solidifying Rqeem’s role as a leader in smart industrial cities.

Disrupt-X’s CEO, Asim Sajwani, expressed, "Our partnership with Rqeem is a milestone in our mission to advance industrial digitization. We're eager to enhance the technological landscape of Saudi Arabia's industrial cities through this strategic alliance."

Bandar Al-Anazi, CEO of Rqeem for Smart Solutions commented, “The union of Disrupt-X's diverse application scenarios and Rqeem’s local expertise aims to set a new benchmark in technological integration for Saudi Arabia. This initiative not only enhances the nation's tech prowess but also positions it as a potential model for industrial progress throughout the Gulf.

Disrupt-X and Rqeem's partnership marks a new chapter in the evolution of Saudi Arabia's industrial cities. Combining advanced IoT capabilities with a deep understanding of local needs, they are setting the stage for a vibrant, technologically forward environment that stands to benefit all stakeholders.

More on Disrupt-X

Located in the heart of Dubai, Disrupt-X has established itself as a pioneering force in the realm of Internet of Things (IoT). They specialize in engineering versatile IoT solutions that are adept at catering to a diverse array of industry verticals. At the forefront of their technological innovation is ALEF IoT Platform which include Mobile Applications, designed to revolutionize operations by automating processes and optimizing efficiency. Building on their established portfolio, Disrupt-X has incorporated a LoRaWAN® Network Server to their offerings, further enhancing their commitment to delivering comprehensive IoT solutions.

By providing over 50 ready use-cases, Disrupt-X showcases its versatility in meeting diverse business needs. The company is constantly innovating and expanding, planning to extend its portfolio to up to 80 ready use-cases by the end of 2023. Furthermore, they proudly host the Cracking IoT Conference, a global gathering that brings together industry experts for insightful discussions, fostering a deeper understanding of IoT’s transformative potential.

For more details, please visit https://www.disrupt-x.io/.

More on Rqeem

Rqeem for Smart Solutions is a company owned by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY). Established in mid-2021 with expertise in information and communication technology fields to deliver solutions addressing virtually the full spectrum of technical needs in the industry.

The company provides its technical services to industrial investors in all industrial cities of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (Royal Commission for Jubail, Royal Commission for Yanbu, Ras Al Khair City for Mining Industries, Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries). Rqeem provides technical services includes: Digital maturity assessment for factories, digital solutions platforms, smart cities solutions, 4th industrial revolution technologies.

For more details, please visit https://rqeem.sa/