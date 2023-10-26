Submit Release
GMG HNW Solutions Introduces Listed Share Financing

Global Mortgage Group Introduces Listed Share Financing, Providing High-Net-Worth Clients with Improved Cash Flow Options

With share prices in many stock markets at all time highs, it’s a perfect time to take advantage of our program to access cash flow towards other investment opportunities.”
— Donald Klip, Co-founder of GMG
SINGAPORE, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mortgage Group today reveals Listed Share Financing, a new liquidity solution targeted for HNWIs, Client Advisors, Private Banks and Family Offices globally. Listed Share Financing allows our clients to use their listed shares as collateral as a means to pull out cash for personal use. Available in most Asian countries, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, and the Middle East.

“Given the slowdown in global credit creation, the need for liquidity options from our international clientele has never been stronger. With share prices in many stock markets at all time highs, it’s a perfect time to take advantage of our program to access cash flow towards other investment opportunities.", says Donald Klip, Co-founder of Global Mortgage Group.

Features and benefits of Listed Share Financing include:

- No transfer of share ownership
- Client receives funding before shares are transferred into the brokerage account
- Able to finance markets that traditional banks are unable to

About Global Mortgage Group

Founded in 2019, Global Mortgage Group PTE LTD [GMG], and headquartered in Singapore, is a full-service global mortgage financing firm offering mortgages for investment purposes in The United States, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand, and Japan.

GMG focuses on building quality, long-term relationships with its partners such as Private Banks, Client Advisors, Independent Asset Manager, Family Offices, Realtors and other mortgage brokers located around the world by offering a wide variety of mortgage loan programs focused on specific markets with an exceptional client experience.

For more information, visit www.gmg.asia or call +65 9773-0273.

Donald Klip
Global Mortgage Group
+65 9773 0273
donald@gmg.asia
