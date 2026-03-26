GLOBAL MORTGAGE GROUP FUNDS 11 INTERNATIONAL BRIDGING LOANS IN FEBRUARY ACROSS SINGAPORE, US, AUSTRALIA, UK & THAILAND

GMG closed 11 cross-border bridging loans in Feb 2026, highlighting growing demand for fast, flexible lending beyond banks.

The internationally mobile HNWI is the most underserved borrower in global real estate finance. Strong assets, clear exits, no domestic income file — that is who GMG was built for.” — Donald Klip, Head of GMG Capital Advisory.

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Mortgage Group (GMG), the Singapore-headquartered specialist in international real estate finance and cross-border bridging loans, today announced the funding of 11 bridging loan transactions in February 2026 across five markets and four currencies, with an average drawdown of under 20 business days.Transactions spanned Singapore, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Thailand. Borrowers included family office principals, high-net-worth individuals, foreign nationals, and internationally mobile expats from Singapore, Hong Kong, mainland China, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Deal sizes ranged from US$2 million to S$17.2 million.Every borrower featured in GMG's February report had approached at least one conventional bank before reaching GMG — and had been declined, not due to weak assets or insufficient equity, but due to bank-specific requirements unable to meet the urgent timeline of the borrower."These are not distressed borrowers. They are family office principals and internationally mobile HNWIs with fully owned properties in Miami, Beverly Hills, Manhattan, Chelsea, and Singapore's most prestigious addresses — in several cases held unmortgaged for years. The equity and exit were clearly defined - and yet conventional and private banks declined. The gap between what these clients need and what conventional lenders can offer is structural. It is exactly the gap that GMG was built to fill." Donald Klip , Head of GMG Capital Advisory.𝗙𝗘𝗕𝗥𝗨𝗔𝗥𝗬 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦𝙎𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙖𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙚 (3 𝙙𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙨): Transactions included a S$17.2 million equity release against a Good Class Bungalow in District 10, a S$4 million purchase completion bridge for a Sentosa Cove waterfront villa, and a S$2.4 million renovation-to-sale bridge on an Orchard Road freehold condominium.𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨 (3 𝙙𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙨): Through its subsidiary America Mortgages — the only US lender focused exclusively on overseas borrowers — GMG funded cash-out equity bridges against properties in Miami Beach, Beverly Hills, and Manhattan's Upper East Side, totalling US$12.5 million. No US tax returns, SSN, or W-2 income was required. All three transactions were completed after the borrower had been declined by a US bank.𝘼𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙖 (2 𝙙𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙨): A cross-border equity release of A$5.8 million against a Double Bay, Sydney residence for a Singapore-based borrower, and a A$3.4 million commercial mixed-use refinance in South Yarra, Melbourne, underwritten on post-refurbishment value.𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙙𝙤𝙢 (1 𝙙𝙚𝙖𝙡): A £4.2 million acquisition bridge on an off-market Chelsea townhouse in Prime Central London, funded in 22 business days — enabling exchange and completion in under three weeks.𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙 (1 𝙙𝙚𝙖𝙡): A US$2 million development bridge on a luxury villa in Kamala Beach, Phuket, for a foreign national borrower via a Thai corporate structure.𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗚𝗟𝗢𝗕𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗚𝗔𝗚𝗘 𝗚𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗣Global Mortgage Group (GMG) is a specialist international real estate finance and advisory firm headquartered in Singapore, operating across 23+ jurisdictions. GMG's services include international residential mortgages, global bridging loans , private credit, and securities-backed financing. America Mortgages is a GMG subsidiary and the only US mortgage lender focused exclusively on overseas borrowers.Full deal-by-deal data is published monthly at www.gmg.asia 𝗘𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀: donald@gmg.asia | +65 9773-0273All case studies are representative and have been anonymised. Loan terms and rates are indicative and subject to credit approval and individual borrower circumstances. This release does not constitute financial or legal advice.𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲: 26 March 2026𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁: Donald Klip, Co-Founder, Global Mortgage Group𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹: donald@gmg.asia | 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲: +65 9773-0273 | 𝗪𝗲𝗯: www.gmg.asia

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