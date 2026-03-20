Global Mortgage Group Closes $18M Asset-Based Bridge Loan in 8 Days for Chinese Tech Founder in Los Angeles

An $18M asset-based bridge loan closes in just 8 days, demonstrating GMG’s expertise in cross-border luxury real estate financing.

Global funding reach paired with deep local expertise uniquely positions us to deliver faster, smarter, cheaper and more effective solutions in the U.S. bridge lending market.” — CEO, Robert Chadwick

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GMG / America Mortgages delivers 8-day closing for prominent entrepreneur amid company sale, demonstrating unmatched velocity in cross-border UHNW real estate financing Global Mortgage Group (GMG), the premier international asset-based lending platform and parent company of America Mortgages, today announced the closing of an $18 million asset-backed bridge loan secured by a luxury residence on Bird Streets, Los Angeles, California. The transaction was executed in eight days for a prominent Chinese technology founder recently featured in international news for the sale of his company.The client, actively negotiating the acquisition of his Los Angeles residence, faced a critical timing gap: his company sale had not yet closed, leaving traditional mortgage lenders and conventional financing channels inaccessible. With the purchase agreement at risk, the client's private banker in Shanghai contacted Global Mortgage Group directly to structure an immediate short-term real estate financing solution.𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗱𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗸, 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗳 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗿, 𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻."When certainty, speed, and execution are non-negotiable—especially for HNW foreign national investors and international buyers—our team delivers outcomes that traditional banks and conventional mortgage lenders simply cannot match," said Chadwick. "We offered our client not only flexible bridge financing tailored to his specific liquidity constraints, but precision and velocity. That combination is what defines Global Mortgage Group. Global wealth requires global solutions."𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘁-𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗴𝗲 𝗟𝗼𝗮𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The $18 million facility funded at 70% loan-to-value (LTV) with a 12-month bridge loan term, structured entirely around the real estate asset value and property collateral rather than traditional income verification, employment documentation, or U.S. credit history. The client's pending company sale—while substantial—had not yet closed, rendering conventional mortgage channels unusable within the required timeframe.Global Mortgage Group's America Mortgages asset-based lending approach and real estate-backed underwriting enabled the 8-day closing, preserving the purchase agreement and securing the Bird Streets luxury property for the client. Both the client and Shanghai-based private banker expressed strong satisfaction with the execution and outcome.This transaction demonstrates why asset-based bridge loans and real estate-backed financing have become the preferred capital solution for high-net-worth individuals, foreign nationals, and global investors seeking fast property acquisition financing without the delays of traditional bank lending.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗠𝗚 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘁-𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗟𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗨.𝗦. 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻This transaction exemplifies why Global Mortgage Group and its U.S. subsidiary America Mortgages have become the premier destination for ultra-high-net-worth individuals—both international investors and domestic U.S. clients—who demand asset-backed financing beyond conventional boundaries.For Non-U.S. Residents and Foreign National Investors: International buyers face systemic barriers with traditional U.S. mortgage lenders: no domestic credit history, complex cross-border income documentation, foreign entity structuring challenges, and unacceptable 45-60 day timelines. GMG eliminates these friction points through asset-based bridge loan underwriting focused on property value, real estate collateral, and exit strategy—not bureaucratic checklists. Whether you need a foreign national mortgage, international investor bridge loan, or cross-border real estate financing, GMG delivers U.S. property loans without SSN requirements.For U.S. High-Net-Worth Individuals and Domestic Investors: Sophisticated American borrowers increasingly recognize that local bank expertise alone is insufficient for complex liquidity events, time-sensitive property acquisitions, investment portfolio optimization, and privacy considerations. These scenarios demand global capital solutions and alternative lending platforms. GMG's institutional capital relationships across Asia, Europe, and North America provide competitive bridge loan rates, flexible loan structures, higher LTV options, and execution certainty that single-source domestic lenders and traditional banks cannot replicate."Global funding reach paired with deep local expertise uniquely positions us to deliver faster, smarter, cheaper and more effective solutions in the U.S. bridge lending market." Chadwick noted. "Whether your wealth is generated in Shanghai, structured in Geneva, or deployed in Los Angeles, our asset-based lending platform connects global capital to U.S. real estate opportunity without the artificial constraints of conventional mortgage banking."𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗼𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗚𝗠𝗚 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘁-𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴Velocity: 8–14 day closings on asset-based real estate loans from $1 million to $200 million+Flexibility: True asset-based underwriting—no tax returns, no employment verification, no U.S. credit history required, no DTI restrictionsGlobal Scale: Institutional capital relationships across Asia, Europe, and North America for competitive pricing and execution certaintyLoan Structure: Interest-only bridge loans, non-recourse financing available for qualified UHNW borrowersCross-Border Coordination: Seamless execution across time zones, offshore trust structures, international entities, and multi-jurisdictional wealth arrangementsForeign National Expertise: Specialized lending for Chinese investors, Middle East UHNW clients, European family offices, and global entrepreneurs acquiring U.S. real estate𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘁-𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗴𝗲 𝗟𝗼𝗮𝗻𝘀: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲-𝗦𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲Asset-based bridge financing—also known as asset-backed bridge loans, collateral-based real estate loans, or private bridge lending—has emerged as the critical capital tool for high-net-worth individuals facing:- 𝘓𝘪𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘨𝘢𝘱𝘴 𝘥𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘴, 𝘐𝘗𝘖 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴, 𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵- 𝘍𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘤𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘨𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘴- 𝘊𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘴-𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘪𝘨𝘯 𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘢𝘯𝘬 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘢𝘭- 𝘗𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘰 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘵-𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘣𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨-𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨Unlike hard money loans with punitive rates or traditional mortgages with rigid documentation requirements, GMG's asset-based bridge loans offer institutional pricing, flexible terms, and speed—the trifecta for sophisticated real estate investors.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗴𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗴𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀Global Mortgage Group (GMG) is a leading international asset-based lending platform specializing in fast bridge financing, investment property loans, foreign national mortgages, and cross-border capital solutions for high-net-worth investors, global entrepreneurs, U.S. expats, and professional real estate developers. With institutional capital relationships across Asia, Europe, and North America, GMG and its U.S. subsidiary America Mortgages deliver global liquidity with local U.S. execution.For asset-based bridge loans, foreign national real estate financing, or UHNW mortgage solutions, visit 𝘸𝘸𝘸.𝘨𝘮𝘨.𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘢 or 𝘸𝘸𝘸.𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘨𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘴.𝘤𝘰𝘮.𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁:Robert ChadwickCEOrchadwick@gmg.asia+65 8430-1541

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