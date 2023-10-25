Multiquip Partners with Evotix to Automate and Enhance Environment, Health and Safety Practices

Multiquip partners with Evotix's code-free EHS management software to drive efficiencies and EHS process improvements.

Multiquip selects Evotix as its EHS software provider. Evotix's code-free software enables Multiquip to drive EHS improvements with an all-in-one solution.

Multiquip relied on cumbersome processes but with Evotix, we can rapidly automate manual workflows, digitize our procedures, and quickly create and route information between departments.” — Fernando Chavez, Multiquip’s EHS Manager

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiquip, a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality equipment solutions, has selected Evotix, the world-leading environment, health, safety (EHS) and well-being software company, as its trusted EHS software provider. The partnership elevates and aligns Multiquip's EHS practices for its 600 international employees.

Multiquip has built a reputation for manufacturing and distributing top-quality equipment to serve the construction, industrial, telecom, government, aerospace, entertainment and oil and gas exploration industries, while prioritizing customer care and satisfaction. With Evotix, Multiquip will streamline EHS management and bolster its incident management, audit, reporting and training and development capabilities.

Evotix offers a no-code, highly configurable, all-in-one EHS management software that centralizes incident management and risk mitigation, automates and streamlines safety management, improves regulatory compliance and simplifies audits and inspections.

“Multiquip heavily relied on cumbersome, processes that impeded our ability to maintain a proactive database. With Evotix, we can rapidly automate manual workflows, digitize our procedures and forms, and quickly create and route information between departments and facilities, improving operational efficiencies,” said Fernando Chavez, Multiquip’s Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Manager. “We’re not only reinforcing a safe and healthy workplace, but drastically reducing incidents, while increasing efficiency and optimizing protocols.”

With Evotix, Multiquip gains transparency and better data management between all departments. The platform also provides efficiencies in training, risk management, incident reporting and investigation allowing EHS personnel to focus on identifying gaps, auditing safety protocols and process improvements.

Evotix’s mobile health and safety app offers training materials and safety guidelines that workers can access anytime. The app also includes configurable forms for reporting and features geolocation, dropdown picklists and the ability to add images, making it convenient for employees to report and fix impending hazards.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Multiquip and support their mission to prioritize and modernize their EHS operations,” said Ben Woodruff, Evotix’s senior vice president of global sales. “Our intuitive and engaging solution not only allows Multiquip to grow and scale but obtain real-time data, actionable intelligence and detailed reporting, resulting in superior decision-making across the organization. We look forward to working closely with the Multiquip team and driving positive EHS change together."

Multiquip's decision to partner with Evotix reflects its commitment to the well-being of its employees and a continued focus on excellence in all aspects of its business operations.

For more information about Multiquip, visit www.multiquip.com. For content about Evotix’s award-winning platform, visit Evotix's resource center or listen to the “Two Bald Guys Talking Safety" podcast covering health and safety best practices,

About Evotix

Evotix, now a combined business unit with the EHS&S division of SAI360, offers a comprehensive suite of EHS & ESG software and services for mid-size and enterprise clients. The highly configurable platform features extensive functionality to help organizations create a safer, smarter and more sustainable workplace. Whether looking to streamline EHS activities or expand sustainability and ESG reporting capabilities, Evotix’s solution is fully adaptable to an organization’s current and evolving needs. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Chicago, Evotix serves more than 600 clients worldwide across industries, including manufacturing, food and drink, construction, retail, transport, warehousing, housing, education, public service, mining and metals, energy, utilities and engineering. To learn more about Evotix, visit www.Evotix.com.

About Multiquip Inc.

Founded in 1973, Multiquip is one of the largest, most diversified manufacturers and suppliers of world class quality products and solutions for the construction, telecom, government, non-commercial, entertainment and oil and gas exploration markets. Multiquip’s comprehensive product portfolio encompasses light to medium construction equipment, power generators and lighting. Servicing customers worldwide, Multiquip distributes its products in more than 70 countries through thousands of authorized distribution partners. For more information, visit www.multiquip.com.