“Let’s Talk™” With Farida Skin Care Studio, White Plains, NY, About Breast Cancer and Art for A Cure
Top breast cancer specialists from White Plains Hospital: Dr. Caren Greenstein and Dr. Preya Ananthakrishnan
We are honored to speak with Farida Skin Care Studio today about the ongoing Art for A Cure fundraiser to beat breast cancer in collaboration with Marla Beth Enowitz, owner/founder, Marla Beth Designs”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Let’s Talk™”: Thank you for joining us today, Farida. Before we talk in much greater detail about your amazing Art for A Cure, Breast Cancer Fund Raiser, please tell us about your background and may we also have a brief history of the Farida Skin Care Studio ?
— Martin Eli, Publisher
Farida: When the Covid pandemic hit, the famous Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spas filed liquidation bankruptcy and closed all 30 locations. For seven years I was the head of the esthetics department at the Red Door location in White Plains, New York. Overnight I lost my job, my connection to my team of 20 women estheticians and my ability to serve the hundreds of clients who had become like a second family to me. I was so upset, I cried.
My mom always told me that everything happens for a reason. So, I decided to continue to pursue my passion for skin care by creating my own brand and my own business. I founded Farida Skin Care Studio and opened for business in June of 2020 during the height of the pandemic challenge. Quickly renting a small location, I hired two of my team members from Red Door and began offering high quality skin care and wellness services, right in White Plains, only five minutes away from the former Red Door location.
I was so thrilled when my clients from Red Door started coming to us for services without hesitation. Sure enough our business grew, especially after the Covid vaccines allowed us all to slowly but surely get back to our normal routines. The business grew so much I quickly added two more treatment rooms and hired two more of my Red Door colleagues.
Let’s Talk™: Farida, as the saying goes life gave you lemons, but you made it into lemonade. But how as a small brand-new start up business did you get involved in raising funds for White Plains Hospital breast cancer research?
Feeling blessed with my early success, I wanted to give back by being a “small company with a big heart”. I especially wanted to do something to support the cause of breast cancer awareness and research. Over the years of providing skin care treatments, many of my female clients would share stories about their encounters with breast cancer, the most common cancer in women in the United States, claiming the lives of about 42,000 women each year.
Touched by the outpouring of pain, fear and sorrow, I decided that I wanted to help the cause of finding a cure as much as I could. Right from the first year of operations, Farida Studio has donated a portion of revenues earned in October, the breast cancer awareness month, to White Plains Hospital for breast cancer research. Donations continued as the business grew in 2021 and 2022.
In 2023, Farida Studio moved to a much-expanded location with six treatment rooms and a team of twelve licensed wellness professionals. At this new expansive location, I decided to host a fund-raising event to bring in support from the community for the important cause of breast cancer.
“Let’s Talk™”: We understand that there was a fantastic turnout at the fund raiser which featured artwork by Marla Beth Enowitz, Founder/owner of Marla Beth Designs, and participation by White Plains Hospital Medical Staff, the Honorable Mayor of White Plains Thomas Roach, as well as the participation of many sponsors. Please walk us through the evolution of this most meaningful and important event.
Farida: My idea was to hold an art exhibition at Farida Studio with the sole objective of continuing to raise funds for White Plains Hospital for breast cancer research. Farida Studio was voted “Best Facial of Westchester” by the readers of Westchester magazine. At the best of Westchester party, I met a prominent artist from the community, Marla Beth Enowitz, who had also been nominated Best Of Westchester. Marla and I hit it off from the first moment of meeting each other. Marla is well known for her uniquely uplifting paintings as well as her extensive community minded philanthropy. We had so much in common, women entrepreneurs with busy professional lives and family lives but both passionate about finding time to help others.
Marla produced fifteen beautiful paintings, each with a hint of pink, the color that has become symbolic with breast cancer awareness. The exhibition opened on October 5th with a resounding response from the Westchester community.
White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach was on hand to show his support for the event. He mentioned that he is inspired to see two local women entrepreneurs join together for such an important cause.
The top breast cancer specialists from White Plains Hospital, Dr. Caren Greenstein and Dr. Preya Ananthakrishnan, also attended. The doctors expressed their deep appreciation to both of us and also spoke to the group about the importance for all women to have annual check-ups as early detection of any breast cancer challenge is so important.
We were so blessed to have several sponsors helping to make the event a big success. All of our major skin care product vendors donated products to the $1000 gift baskets that we raffled. The brands included Babor, Dr. Dennis Gross, Sanitas, Revitalash, X08, Color Up and NuFace. Our caterer, Caperberry of White Plains, supplied an amazing spread of delicious healthy light bites for our guests to enjoy. Our printing company, Rose Press, kindly supplied all of the printed material we needed for the event and Andrew Castellano, the founder of Sharc Creative and Westchester Talk Radio was on hand to cover the event and promote the good cause. I must also mention the event management specialist, Paula Kelliher, who helped us plan and execute the event on a pro-bono basis as a gesture of her support for the cause.
The exhibition and fund-raising activities are continuing through November 15th and there are still some canvases for sale. Since all expenses of the event are underwritten by Farida Studio, contributions and fund-raising proceeds are being donated to White Plains Hospital.
“Let’s Talk™”: How can readers, whether they are local to your studio in White Plains, NY, or in the tri-state area, or around the country, support your wonderful initiative here and get involved?
Farida: If you are local, please come visit us. The exhibition is continuing until November 15th. We are conveniently located right near the thruway, and we have ample free parking. Every beautiful painting that is sold translates to a donation for the cause of breast cancer research. We are also accepting direct donations of any size as every little bit helps. You can mail in your donation or call us at 845 553 4455 to make a donation over the phone. All donors will receive a receipt for your tax deductible donation.
About Farida Studio - www.faridastudio.com
Farida Studio is a wellness destination where health is the focus of everything we do. Whether a facial, skin treatment, massage and body scrub, body contouring, hair removal or guided yoga and meditation, our mission is to provide you with a memorable and loving experience that enhances your health and happiness. Our difference is love!
845 553 4455
120 Bloomingdale Road
White Plains, NY 10605
Find us on Instagram and Facebook: @FaridaSkinCareStudio
About Marla Beth Designs – www.MarlaBethDesigns.com
Marla Beth Enowitz has been brightening up the New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey landscape since 2020 with signature paint drips and smile-inducing dots. The owner and founder of Marla Beth Designs is bringing her “happy art” everywhere from private residences, banks, law firms, accounting offices, retail stores, restaurants, hotels, to large-scale public art displays and fundraisers with Ronald McDonald House, Maria Fareri Children's Hospital, and many other important and worthwhile causes. In her journey to "paint the town", she hasn't missed a spot. Commissions ship nationally and serve as an excellent reminder to smile! You can follow her trail of sparkle on Instagram @MarlaBeth_Designs.
