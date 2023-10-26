SWERVE TV AND STAR BOXING TO LIVESTREAM EXCLUSIVE CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE MAIN EVENT

WBA superlightweight championship Saturday 10/28 7:30pm ET

Delivery of six fights includes super lightweight title fight featuring Alex Vargas vs Julio Rosa and super welterweight title co-feature

Boxing is attracting fans faster than any other sport while also capturing a younger fan base. We are grateful to Star Boxing for helping us to make live boxing available without paywalls to everyone.” — Steve Shannon, CEO of Swerve TV

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swerve TV, a category-leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel operator, and the longest running New York based professional boxing promotion company, Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing, announced today that they will livestream the 45th edition of Star Boxing’s critically acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights” series on Saturday, October 28th, featuring a WBA Continental USA Championship doubleheader on Swerve Combat. On more than 20 platforms, Swerve Combat will make Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights” 45 available free to virtually every internet-connected TV in the country.

The WBA Continental USA Championship doubleheader main event features Long Island's undefeated super lightweight fan favorite, Alex “El Toro” Vargas (13-0 5KO’s, Bellport, NY) vs Julio “El Pantera” Rosa (8-3 4 KO’s, Orlando, FL) in an 8 round championship super lightweight main event. In the 8-round championship super welterweight co-feature, Wendy “Haitian Fire” Toussaint (14-2 6 KO’s, Huntington, NY) will battle Jermone “Quadruple J” Jones (7-1 6 KO’s, Phoenix, AZ) in what could be a barn burner battle.

The sold-out event, which features a thrilling undercard as well is promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing and held at Long Island’s historic Paramount, the #1 Pollstar club venue in the world. The show will begin at 7:30 pm Eastern on Saturday, October 28.

“The atmosphere inside of The Paramount during a “Rockin’ Fights” is unlike anything else in boxing. The thrilling action can be felt in every seat in the house, and it deserves to be shared with a large home audience. We are delighted to partner with Swerve Combat to televise this multi-title event live and free to all nationwide,” said Joe DeGuardia, CEO of Star Boxing.

“Boxing is attracting fans at a higher rate in the U.S. than any other sport while also capturing a younger fan base. We are grateful to Joe and Star Boxing for helping us achieve our goal to make live boxing available without paywalls to everyone,” said Steve Shannon, CEO of Swerve TV.

Swerve Combat has seen tremendous growth more than doubling viewership so far in 2023 as a result of increased delivery of combat competitions during the past year and is committed to delivering more free, live combat competitions as its FAST audience grows.

For more information on how to stream Swerve Sports, visit swerve.tv and www.StarBoxing.com

About Swerve TV, LLC

Founded in 2021 by digital media veterans Steve Shannon and Dan Keston, Swerve Combat is the first FAST channel focused on delivering free combat sports and athletic competitions while telling the stories behind the world’s most inspirational athletes. Swerve is available on Amazon Freevee, Amazon Fire TV Channels, Prime Video, Fubo, LG Channels, The Roku Channel, SLING TV, VIZIO, Xumo Play and more and is accessible in over 80% of US households. Follow us on Instagram @swervecombat or visit swerve.tv

About Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing

For over three decades Star Boxing has consistently delivered boxing events of the highest caliber that attract loyal fans from all corners of the globe. Star Boxing has promoted events at practically every locale and on every network. From the Antonio Tarver - Roy Jones trilogy to the meteoric rise of Chris Algieri and Joe Smith Jr. through the critically acclaimed Rockin' Fights Paramount Series, Star Boxing continues to develop world-rated contenders and red-hot prospects into future world champions. Founded by its Hall of Fame promoter, Joe DeGuardia, an attorney, former boxer and respected boxing leader, Star Boxing has become revered worldwide throughout the industry for its credibility, integrity, and exciting fights.

For more information on Star Boxing, visit the official website, www.StarBoxing.com, and follow on all social media platforms at, @StarBoxing

Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

#. #. #