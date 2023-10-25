Waya® Health Empowers Patients and Professionals with Release of its Immersive, On-demand Fall Assessment Application
This forward-thinking solution allows professionals to provide standardized and personalized fall assessments while saving valuable time and resources.BOONE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waya® Health is thrilled to introduce its groundbreaking Waya® Fall Assessment application. Falls and the subsequent injuries exact a substantial toll on patients and families, and evaluating the myriad risk factors contributing to falls has imposed a heavy burden on time and resources for providers and healthcare institutions. Enter Waya® Fall Assessment, a cutting-edge, on-demand, and standardized immersive solution, effectively addressing these complex challenges.
“With our healthcare system already so stretched, Waya® Fall Assessment provides a comprehensive tool that provides a truly personalized assessment while saving valuable time and resources like never before” states Dr. Rahul Patel, co-founder of Waya® Health. The application tests multiple domains correlated to fall risk such as vision, cognition, and movement in a single session that can be performed autonomously by the patient in less than 15 minutes. The end result is a comprehensive report containing actionable information for all of the different components that may predispose someone to a fall event.
Key features and benefits of Waya® Fall Assessment include:
- A versatile and portable system designed for seamless use in a wide array of healthcare environments, including inpatient, outpatient, facility-based, and home settings
- HIPAA complaint and encrypted system without the need for PHI
- Output reports are both instantly available and on-demand to providers; and may also serve as documentation for completing mandatory fall risk assessments needed to maintain compliance
- Automated, objective, and standardized testing eliminates discrepancies that can occur when different people administer tests, while saving staff time and enabling personnel to complete other clinical tasks
- Personalized patient assessments can help providers identify patients that may be at risk for a fall, identify patient deterioration over time, or follow up on the efficacy of various interventions
In line with the company’s mission, Waya® Fall Assessment leverages immersive technologies to advance the quality of care in a way that benefits both patients and the professionals caring for them.
