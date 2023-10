Waya® Health Empowers Patients and Professionals with Release of its Immersive, On-demand Fall Assessment Application

Waya® Fall Assessment in use by a patient at a post-acute rehabilitation facility.

This forward-thinking solution allows professionals to provide standardized and personalized fall assessments while saving valuable time and resources.

BOONE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waya® Health is thrilled to introduce its groundbreaking Waya® Fall Assessment application. Falls and the subsequent injuries exact a substantial toll on patients and families, and evaluating the myriad risk factors contributing to falls has imposed a heavy burden on time and resources for providers and healthcare institutions. Enter WayaFall Assessment, a cutting-edge, on-demand, and standardized immersive solution, effectively addressing these complex challenges.“With our healthcare system already so stretched, WayaFall Assessment provides a comprehensive tool that provides a truly personalized assessment while saving valuable time and resources like never before” states Dr. Rahul Patel, co-founder of WayaHealth. The application tests multiple domains correlated to fall risk such as vision, cognition, and movement in a single session that can be performed autonomously by the patient in less than 15 minutes. The end result is a comprehensive report containing actionable information for all of the different components that may predispose someone to a fall event.Key features and benefits of WayaFall Assessment include:- A versatile and portable system designed for seamless use in a wide array of healthcare environments, including inpatient, outpatient, facility-based, and home settings- HIPAA complaint and encrypted system without the need for PHI- Output reports are both instantly available and on-demand to providers; and may also serve as documentation for completing mandatory fall risk assessments needed to maintain compliance- Automated, objective, and standardized testing eliminates discrepancies that can occur when different people administer tests, while saving staff time and enabling personnel to complete other clinical tasks- Personalized patient assessments can help providers identify patients that may be at risk for a fall, identify patient deterioration over time, or follow up on the efficacy of various interventionsIn line with the company’s mission, WayaFall Assessment leverages immersive technologies to advance the quality of care in a way that benefits both patients and the professionals caring for them.Please contact us to learn more about WayaFall Assessment from WayaHealth.