Falling Forward with Agility Federal LLC
Falling Forward with Agility Federal LLC means growth through learning and collaboration with industry leaders and federal government agencies.
Plug and Play sets the standard for accelerating innovation and collaboration, finding the next generation of breakthrough technology.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Federal LLC participated in several events this fall to develop new business relationships, extend reach in finding the ‘right-skilled’ employees, apprentices, and interns, and discover new technologies for use in federal contracting.
— Katie Hobbs, Governor of Arizona
On September 14, Agility Federal LLC attended ChallengeHER, an event that connects women-owned businesses with government agencies and large corporations. Arizona’s own APEX Accelerator and Small Business Administration representatives attended to assist small businesses with understanding federal contracts, financing, and best practices for accelerated growth. Agility Federal showcased its capabilities to potential new clients, partners, and Federal Government Agencies.
On September 29, Agility Federal LLC attended the Project Management International (PMI) Arizona Project Management Summit at the ASU Memorial Union in Tempe, Arizona, to learn about the latest trends in project management, meet potential employees, and network with other professionals in the field. Senator Mark Kelly’s office was also in attendance and provided an update on the senator’s work on behalf of businesses in Arizona.
Highlighting programs like the US Department of Defense (DoD) Skillbridge apprenticeships, Vets2PM recruiting, and ASU internships, the PMI Arizona Project Management Summit is a hybrid conference for Project Management Professionals (PMP). Agility Federal was able to network with several woman-owned, veteran-owned, HUBZone, and disadvantaged businesses developing relationships leading to future teaming agreements for federal contracts.
On October 19, Agility Federal LLC attended the Plug and Play startup incubator hosted by the Arizona Commerce Authority. This event connected startups with investors and corporate partners. Agility Federal LLC was able to learn about the latest innovations in the startup community and identify potential areas of collaboration and teaming for federal contracts.
These events provided Agility Federal LLC with valuable opportunities to develop new business relationships with potential federal teaming partners and learn about the latest technology trends in the business community.
Agility Federal LLC, a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone), Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), and Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is an Innovator in Agile Enterprise Solutions targeting Healthcare, Enterprise Resource Planning & Execution, and Information Technology Service Management in support of National Healthcare and Strategic Federal initiatives.
ChallengeHER is a national initiative to boost government contracting opportunities for women-owned small businesses with a special focus on the Women-owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contracting Program. In April 2013, Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP), American Express, and the SBA launched ChallengeHER to deliver free workshops, mentoring, and direct access to government buyers. Since its inception, ChallengeHER has educated more than 23,000 women entrepreneurs at 75 workshops across the country and facilitated more than 5,850 meetings between women small business owners and government officials. -https://challengeher.us/
The PMI Arizona Project Management Summit held September 29 - 30, 2023 hosted a lineup of 20+ expert speakers, industry leaders, pioneers of their craft, and diverse speaker groups providing different demographic, gender, and professional perspectives. PMI networking events to swap ideas and meet up with other attendees in your role or industry provide the chance to connect with our sponsors for help solving industry’s biggest challenges. -https://pmiphx.org/azpmsummit
Plug and Play wants to build a smart future. To achieve that, we’re building a unique ecosystem that connects change-makers and leading organizations. Our network consists of 50,000 startups, 500+ world-leading corporations, and hundreds of venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies across multiple industries. Together with our partners, we are creating a unique ecosystem designed to develop and implement the technologies of tomorrow. - https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/
Brandon Fausti
Agility Federal LLC
+1 510-990-2282
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn