Downtown Estes Park Sees Rare Commercial Property Hit Market

Estes Park presents a tremendous opportunity for the investor willing to capitalize early on this irreplaceable downtown property.”ESTES PARK, COLORADO, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A truly exceptional commercial real estate opportunity in lively downtown Estes Park has hit the market, offering savvy investors a chance to own a piece of this iconic Colorado mountain town. Three premium lots totaling 0.24 acres have become available on the coveted 100 block of Elkhorn Avenue, positioned perfectly at the high-traffic eastern gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park.
With over 5 million annual visitors passing by, these three vacant parcels present a rare opportunity to join vibrant downtown Estes Park surrounded by thriving shops, restaurants, galleries, and attractions. Zoned commercial with a wide range of allowable uses, the property could house retail, mixed-use development, lodging and more. Investors can complement the existing downtown culture while capitalizing on Estes Park's booming tourism industry, small town charm, and stunning natural setting.
"Opportunities like this simply don't come along very often in a town like Estes Park where land is limited. To have three vacant parcels available on the main downtown strip is a truly unique opportunity to gain an unbeatable foothold right where the action is," said Robby Carson, broker at Estes Park Realty. "For the savvy investor with vision, this property offers endless potential."
Conveniently located adjacent to public parking and the Riverwalk downtown expansion, the 0.24-acre site spans 75 feet of high-visibility frontage on Elkhorn Avenue. Recent investments by the town into parking infrastructure, walkability, and access enhance the property's allure for commercial development. Opportunity Zone tax incentives provide additional benefits for qualified investors in these prime downtown lots.
"With recent revitalization efforts elevating downtown Estes Park, this investment comes at an opportune time," said Lee Miller, Marketing Director at Estes Park Realty. "A thoughtful development here could serve as a cornerstone in the area, complementing the existing mom-and-pop shops and restaurants that give downtown its distinctive small-town charm."
Nestled against the breathtaking backdrop of Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park has been a beloved Colorado destination for decades, drawing over 5 million visitors annually. The town conjures images of sparkling alpine lakes, abundant wildlife and adventures in the great outdoors. At the heart lies the lively downtown district, centered along Elkhorn Avenue.
With its endless parade of shops, restaurants, galleries and attractions, downtown Estes invites exploration. Wander past historic buildings, peek into unique storefronts, sample local fare and soak up the infectious energy of this pedestrian-friendly hub. When the sun sets, the nightlife scene beckons visitors and residents alike. As both a tourist destination and home for over 6,000 residents, downtown Estes Park fuses small town character with big city amenities.
This rare in-town commercial offering comes amid Estes Park's growing popularity and constrained real estate market. Vacant land downtown is scarce, making this 0.24-acre parcel on the 100 block of Elkhorn Avenue truly a unique opportunity for the right investor.
According to broker Robby Carson, "With breathtaking mountain scenery, abundant outdoor recreation, a lively local culture and over 5 million visitors passing through Rocky Mountain National Park yearly, Estes Park presents a tremendous opportunity for the investor willing to capitalize early on this irreplaceable downtown property."
The growing town has seen careful planning and investments in recent years to elevate the pedestrian downtown experience for residents and tourists, including parking expansion, Riverwalk access along the creek, and streetscape beautification along Elkhorn Avenue. Combined with the property's prime location, expansive foot traffic and Opportunity Zone incentives, Carson says the listing presents savvy investors "a truly rare chance to become part of Estes Park's vibrant present and future."
The 0.24 acre three-lot package is listed by Estes Park Realty for $3.2 million. Ownership includes 75 feet of frontage on Elkhorn Avenue in the hub of downtown adjacent to existing shops, restaurants, galleries, and the downtown Riverwalk expansion. Allowable uses in the Commercial zoning district permit a wide range of business, retail, and development opportunities.
For more on this rare opportunity in the heart of downtown Estes Park, visit EstesParkRealty.com or contact broker Robby Carson at 970-227-3035. Act now to own a piece of this iconic Colorado mountain town before this exclusive downtown property is gone.
About Estes Park Realty:
Estes Park Realty, based in Estes Park, CO, specializes in premier homes, land and commercial real estate for sale in and around Estes Park, the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park and a world-renowned outdoor destination. Learn more at EstesParkRealty.com.
