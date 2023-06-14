GAIAN and ARK Set to Establish the Nation's Largest Broadcast Internet Networks
The GAIAN and ARK joint venture will establish the nation's largest Broadcast Internet Networks swiftly covering over 30% of the country.UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GAIAN Solutions Inc. and ARK Multicasting, Inc. (“ARK”) today announced the creation of a groundbreaking joint venture set to establish the nation's largest Broadcast Internet Networks. This dynamic partnership will swiftly cover over 30% of the country, spearheading the NextGenTV market in the United States.
An aggressive roll-out plan is in the pipeline, as the joint venture aims to extend its revolutionary network to all 300 television stations currently served by ARK.
"We are shopping for partners in other markets, as the potential for growth and reach is tremendous, and the opportunity for all television broadcasters who partner is unmatched by existing models" said Joshua Weiss, CEO of ARK.
Leveraging the highly valuable NextGenTV spectrum, the joint venture promises to bring a plethora of applications ranging from citizen safety, IoT management, Smart City Services, Digital Signage, to Interactive applications. The network is initially launching dozens of these applications in 10 markets, rapidly expanding to cater to the needs of cities and communities across the country.
"In the explosive and rapidly changing world of AI-based digital solutions, the Mobius platform brings light-speed capabilities to envision, engineer and launch applications leveraging the NextGenTV network," said Chandra Kotaru of GAIAN.
The platform fosters the spirit of innovation and agility, enabling the quick and robust development of applications on-demand.
"You think of an app, we deliver the app," added Mr. Kotaru, "On-Demand IT is the future, and we are proud to bring such bleeding-edge technology to the NextGenTV industry."
The landmark partnership between GAIAN and ARK is not just a testament to their shared vision and ambition, but a vital step towards revolutionizing broadcasting technology and enhancing the digital experience for millions across the United States.
For further information, please visit www.gaiansolutions.com and www.ARKMulticasting.com.
About GAIAN Solutions, Inc.
GAIAN Solutions, based in Laguna Beach, California, is a deep tech digital engineering company. It has developed Mobius, a Low Code AI-enabled Digital Transformation as a Service (DTaaS) platform that propels digital experiences in numerous sectors. Founded in 2006, Gaian has a consistent track record of offering unique and technically savvy solutions to some of the most complex challenges and opportunities facing the media and entertainment industry. Gaian’s award-winning platform serves millions of end consumers across Digital Transformation, Alerting and Omnichannel engagement domains. The Gaian differentiation in content delivery stems from application of analytics, AI, and ML in content related monetization for platform business models.
About ARK Multicasting, Inc.
ARK Multicasting, a leading-edge Next Gen TV company is based in Dallas. ARK is leveraging the power of TV broadcasting adding an IP multicast extension to the unicast Internet. ARK is on the forefront of Broadcast Internet Service development with solutions to relieve congestion for Internet Service Providers and provide datacasting services for many verticals including distance learning, the connected car market, smart agriculture, telehealth, and over the top video streaming providers. ARK’s footprint of ~300 broadcast assets covering 1/3rd of the United States and ~100 million people is leading the industry in Next Gen TV ATSC 3.0. For further information visit www.ARKMulticasting.com.
