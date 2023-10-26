AI Platform AGII Releases Chatbot, Code & NFT Generator for Web3
AGII Unleashes the Power of Web3: Meet the Chatbot, Code Generator, and NFT Revolution
We’re committed to pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve. These tools represent our dedication to empowering users in the Web3 era.”SINGAPORE, SG, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGII, a prominent AI platform, is excited to unveil its latest suite of tools tailored for the Web3 landscape. The newly introduced Chatbot, Code Generator, and NFT Generator are poised to make waves in the tech community.
— J.King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs
AGII’s Chatbot utilizes advanced AI to enhance user experiences by providing prompt responses, suggestions, and engaging conversations on a variety of topics. It’s designed to make interactions more efficient and enjoyable.
The AI Code Generator simplifies coding processes, benefiting both experienced developers and beginners. This tool streamlines coding for more efficient project development, empowering users to bring their coding ideas to life.
AGII’s NFT Generator offers users the ability to create, customize, and tokenize their digital assets effortlessly, opening up new opportunities in the NFT space for artists, creators, and collectors in the Web3 ecosystem.
AGII’s latest releases aim to meet the evolving needs of the tech and content creation industry with innovative and user-friendly solutions. The AI Chatbot, Code Generator, and NFT Generator provide practical solutions for a Web3 world.
About KaJ Labs:
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization dedicated to AI and blockchain technology. We support innovative projects globally, emphasizing decentralized products and services that benefit society. We believe in the potential of censorship-resistant applications to create positive change.
About AGII:
AGII is an AI platform specializing in AI-powered content generation, designed to meet the needs of the Web3 era. With a range of cutting-edge tools, AGII empowers users to create quality content, streamline coding, and explore the world of NFTs.
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+ +1 707-622-6168
