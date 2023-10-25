Justin Garner’s ‘Milestone’: A Musical Diary of Life’s Lessons
Justin Garner releases ‘Milestone’ EP featuring lead single ‘Oceans.’ ‘Milestone’ celebrates his musical growth and honesty.BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R&B/Pop singer-songwriter Justin Garner releases his new EP ‘Milestone.’ The EP features his lead single ‘Oceans’, which showcases his smooth vocals and catchy melodies over a groovy beat. The EP includes six tracks that blend the elements of R&B and Pop tones, such as ‘Main Character Energy’, ‘Wildflower Part Deux’, and ‘Love Song to Myself’.
Justin Garner named his EP ‘Milestone’ because he finally feels as though he has reached the level of becoming who he was always meant to be. “Musically, it’s the most honest I’ve ever been in terms of creating what I truly wanted to create. In the past, it was suggested that I live within a certain genre and appeal to a specific area. This time, I took ownership of my art and created for ‘myself’ first. A milestone is defined as an action or event marking a significant change or stage in development. I feel this is the perfect definition to this musical moment in my life.”
One of the standout tracks on the EP is ‘Main Character Energy’, which Justin Garner describes as a personal anthem for everyone. “There are days when you feel as though you are the ‘Main’ character and the only person doing life at times. I wanted this song to be upbeat, fun, bold, and braggadocious because we need this type of energy in our lives every now and then.”
Another highlight on the EP is ‘Wildflower Part Deux’, which is a reimagined version of his 2014 song ‘Wildflower’. Justin Garner explains how his music has evolved since then. “‘Wildflower’ has always been a very special song to me and was initially recorded with only vocals and one guitar. When I first wrote this song, I was actively daydreaming of what it would feel like to be in love, have a family, etc. Now in 2023, I wanted to revisit this song and I reimagined it with stronger vocals, a beautiful string section, and more added production. Wildflower Part Deux brought me back full circle as I have now accomplished exactly what inspired this song.”
‘Milestone’ is available on all streaming platforms. Fans can experience the album live via Garner’s partnership with VEEPS / Live Nation on November 1st. For more information, visit Justin Garner’s official website: https://www.justingarner.com/
Stream ‘Milestone’ here: http://lnk.to/MILESTONE
Watch ‘Milestone’ courtesy of VEEPS: https://veeps.com/justingarner/ef23e122-7880-4d9f-ac5b-41b09af1fad4
Justin Garner - oceans (Performance Video)