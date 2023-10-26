SNP Alliance Convenes For 20th Annual Fall Leadership Forum
The organization held its largest event to date, bringing healthcare industry leaders and policymakers together to discuss the future of complex care needsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 160 Special Needs Plans staff, researchers, and consultants gathered in Washington, DC, for the SNP Alliance's annual Fall Leadership Forum. Eve Gelb, with Gold Coast Health Plan and Chair of the SNP Alliance Board, said "This is the largest SNP Alliance meeting to-date and is in recognition of the growing need for specialized focused care for people with Medicare who have complex needs. SNPs are uniquely positioned to address care needs through Models of Care that enable plans to continuously improve care and reduce care disparities.”
Allison Rizer, Principal and Head of ATI Advisory's Medicaid, LTSS, and Integrated Programs Group, noted, "Special Needs Plans have evolved considerably since their creation in 2003. As our population continues to grow, and as we see higher numbers of older adults, people with disabilities, and people with health-related social needs, Special Needs Plans offer an important infrastructure to provide person-centered, targeted care.”
Also a critical contributor to the SNP Alliance, Mark Joffe, Esq. was awarded the Richard Bringewatt Quality Award. Mr. Joffe, Principal at Law Offices of Mark S. Joffe, specializes in legal and business issues affecting managed care organizations with a special focus on Medicare and Medicaid managed care. Mike Cheek, President & CEO, noted "We are thrilled to have so many SNP stakeholders at our 20th Fall Leadership Forum including State and Federal officials. This year, we built on the SNP Alliance's long history of meetings with substance and technical depth by adding three-hour intensives and networking sessions. The response has been overwhelming. We look forward to another year of advancing our quality and best practice foundation with our members and all stakeholders."
On October 25th, the SNP Alliance will hold its first Capitol Hill Briefing on Special Needs Plans and looks forward to a forward-thinking, solutions-oriented discussion with policymakers. The Alliance plans on a series of similar in-depth briefings in 2024.
