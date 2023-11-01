SNP Alliance Recognizes National Alzheimer's Awareness Month and Commits to Finding Solutions to Care and Supports
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Special Needs Plan Alliance (SNP Alliance) is committed to delivering policy solutions and working with its members to provide accessible high-quality care to our nation's most complex populations, including persons with Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and their family caregivers. During National Alzheimer's Awareness Month, taking place through November, we recognize the daily battle an estimated 6.7 million people and their families face with this devastating disease.
While new medications, expanded services through specialized SNP benefits such as in-home and family caregiver supports, and Medicaid are helpful, far more work is necessary. Dr. Tom VonSternberg, SNP Alliance Board Member and Medical Director at Health Partners, stated, “The SNP Alliance is committed to developing and disseminating innovative and best practice models for delivering complex care for special needs populations, particularly persons with AD and related dementia conditions." Dr. vonSternberg also noted, “We continue to work with our Duals SNPs and our Chronic Condition SNPs, some of which are targeted to dementia, as well as our Institutional SNPs, which deliver care to persons residing in nursing care homes, to develop best practice hands-on services."
The SNP Alliance stands ready to work with clinicians, beneficiary groups, and government agencies to advance services and supports aimed at addressing Alzheimer's. The SNP Alliance is an organization representing over 600 SNPs in 49 states and approximately 5.5 million beneficiaries enrolled in SNPs.
For information, visit our website or contact us.
Shivani Desai
