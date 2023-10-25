Wildlife Education and Research Are Forever Changed Thanks to Revolutionary 3D Scanning System

Processing 3D scan of endangered toad 3D Scan of Mud Turtle from Panama 3D Rendering created from a scan of a Horned Marsupial Frog

For the 1st time in 300 years, we can avoid euthanizing animals for some research and we have forever changed how we educate youth about wildlife

When we rediscover a lost species, we might not know if it's the last female in the population, and euthanizing it for a museum would be highly unethical. Now scientists finally have an option not to.” — Scott Trageser

TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, October 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Biodiversity Group (TBG) and Sony Electronics have pioneered a cutting-edge 3D scanning system which heralds a transformative moment for wildlife education, outreach, and scientific exploration. For the first time in 300 years, taxonomic studies can be carried out without the need to euthanize animals. This state-of-the-art technology enables TBG to record the details of new, lost, and endangered species and share them with classrooms and researchers around the world, free of charge. Prior to this moment, a dead animal would have been collected and stored out of sight in a museum collection, but now anyone, in any country, can view eye-catching 3D models with ease. This will forever change how we research threatened species and share them with the public.A Breakthrough in Biodiversity ConservationSince the days of Carl Linnaeus, the scientific community has faced the ethical dilemma of sacrificing animal specimens for the sake of taxonomic research. With this cutting-edge 3D scanning system, that ethical challenge is now in the past. The portable system, which can be carried in a 25-liter backpack and operated by a single person even in the most remote settings, has the potential to reshape the fields of biodiversity conservation and wildlife education and outreach.A Digital Evolution of TaxonomyThe heart of this innovation lies in creating accurate 3D models that are deposited into Morphosource, a freely accessible online database, instead of relying on siloed, physical museum specimens. These digital models open new avenues for research, enabling scientists to instantly explore species with volumetric morphometrics, precise color representation, and reducing inter-observer error.Empowering Environmental Outreach and EducationThe implications of this technology extend far beyond the research community. It provides numerous opportunities for environmental outreach and education, particularly for students and teachers. It will allow educators and any interested party to engage with wildlife in a far more immersive manner than traditionally allowed by mere photos or video. The models can be viewed through VR, AR, holographic project, 3D tablets, smart phones, or held in person by 3D printing them.Challenges and the Path ForwardWhile the potential of this system is immense, it currently faces technical limitations, making it a unique expertise that only Scott Trageser (Executive Director of The Biodiversity Group) can operate. His mission is to make this technology easier and cheaper which will allow more researchers and conservationists to benefit, thereby saving countless species in the process.Get Involved in Revolutionizing Wildlife ConservationIf you are involved in 3D printing, AI agent development, mechanical engineering, or Android/iOS app development and wish to be part of this groundbreaking effort, please reach out to us. Together, we can better protect wildlife and reconnect our youth with the wonders of nature they're at risk of losing.

World's First 3D Animal Scanner!