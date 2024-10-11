Earth.fm App Screenshots Mobile Earth.fm App screenshots Logo Earth.fm

CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earth.fm – a registered charity whose website is a free library of nature sounds – has just launched its mobile app, bringing the tranquil and rejuvenating natural soundscapes directly to your fingertips.Sometimes described as ‘Spotify of nature sounds’, the new Earth.fm app holds an extensive library of around 900 high-quality, immersive, and authentic nature recordings captured by over 150 professional field recordists from all around the globe.Several studies demonstrate the positive impact nature sounds can have on listeners. For instance, as reported in The Guardian, research from the National Trust found that birdsong and rustling leaves can increase relaxation by 30%. In fact, “gentle woodland sounds [...] are more relaxing than guided meditation recordings.”Another study by researchers at Brighton and Sussex Medical School highlighted the difference between listening to artificial sounds compared to nature sounds, which were measured using an MRI scanner and heart monitors: “The more stressed subjects were before beginning the study, the greater the relaxation response they showed when listening to nature sounds.”Catalin Zorzini, Earth.fm’s founder, said: “Our aim for the Earth.fm app is to serve as a connecting force to the serenity, beauty, and diversity of the natural world. You can use it to explore new soundscapes, search for your favorite soothing sounds for sleep or meditation, and enjoy green noise playlists curated by our team. Episodes of our podcast, Wind Is The Original Radio, are also available via the app, along with our iconic nature soundmap, allowing listeners to delve into the stories behind the sounds and gain a deeper insight and connection to the natural environments they come from.”The app comes two years after Earth.fm’s launch, when it was named ProductHunt’s Product of the Day and was nominated for their 2022 Golden Kitty Awards.Following successful beta testing, the mobile app is available now for both Apple and Android devices. Premium members enjoy access to additional features like unlimited and offline listening, favoriting soundscapes and podcast episodes, and creating their own playlists.Find out more about the app here: https://earth.fm/app/ Notes to EditorsFree users can enjoy up to 30 minutes per day of listening time. Premium membership starts at $9 USD per month.About Earth.fmEarth.fm is a free streaming service of 900+ nature sounds from around the world, offering natural soundscapes and guided meditations for people who wish to listen to nature, relax, and become more connected with themselves, with each other, and with the Earth.Launched in 2022, Earth.fm is a non-profit and a 1% for the Planet Environmental Partner.Check out our recordings of nature ambience from sound recordists and artists spanning the globe, our thematic playlists of immersive soundscapes and our Wind Is The Original Radio podcast.You can join the Earth.fm family by signing up for our newsletter of weekly inspiration for your precious ears, or become a member to enjoy extra Earth.fm features and goodies.Subscription fees contribute to growing our library of authentic nature sounds, research into topics like noise pollution and the connection between nature and mental wellbeing, as well as funding grants that support emerging nature sound recordists from underprivileged communities.

