ARC's Building Documentation Technologies Help Clients Preserve Places of Significant Cultural and Architectural Value
Our expertise in Building Documentation has been honed over years, enabling us to guide our clients and partners away from costly existing conditions expenses and delays.”CALIFORNIA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC Corporate, a leading innovator in scan to BIM services, is at the forefront of revolutionizing building documentation services. At a time where accurate and up-to-date information on the built environment is paramount, ARC sets the industry standard by offering the best methods to meet the demands of modern construction and development projects.
ARC is committed to delivering high-quality solutions and services, using accurate, up-to-date information to mitigate risks, reduce costs, and save valuable time. Their team of highly experienced professionals, including licensed architects and qualified technicians, specializes in producing scan to BIM models tailored to project specifications swiftly and accurately.
"We understand that accurate existing conditions documentation is the best insurance policy, ultimately saving our clients time and money," said ARC’s Director of Operations, Mick Cunningham. "Our expertise in Building Documentation has been honed over years, enabling us to guide our clients and partners away from costly existing conditions expenses and delays."
One of the company’s distinguishing features is the early adoption of 3D laser scanning and the scan to BIM process, driving innovation in workflows before these technologies gained widespread recognition. By identifying and rectifying potential issues before they escalate into more expensive problems, ARC ensures a smoother project lifecycle and enhances overall efficiency.
"At ARC, we recognize the significance of precision in every aspect of our work. Our staff's LOA certification ensures that our deliverables meet the highest standards of accuracy, giving our clients confidence in the documentation we provide," added Mr. Cunningham.
ARC's commitment to accuracy and innovation has earned them a trusted reputation in the industry, allowing their clients to stay ahead of the curve.
About ARC Corporate:
ARC Corporate is a leading provider of scan to BIM services, specializing in accurate building documentation using the latest technologies and innovative methodologies. Members of ARC’s staff hold certification from the U.S. Institute of Building Documentation (USIBD) for Level of Accuracy (LOA), a testament to their dedication to precision and adherence to industry standards.
