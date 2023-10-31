YHSGR Announces Steve Perse as a Certified Power Buyer and Advantage Sellers Benefits: "Buy Before You Sell" Program

BRENTWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) is ecstatic to announce that Steve Perse, one of our top-performing agents, has successfully completed the highly-regarded YHSGR Power Buyer and YHSGR Advantage Sellers Benefits Certification programs. Additionally, Steve is now fully certified to represent clients using our transformative "Buy Before Sell" program.

A Better Home Buying Experience: Buy Before Sell
Buying a home is a monumental life event. Our "Buy Before Sell" program is designed to make this process as stress-free as possible for our MOVE-UP BUYERS. Cash Buy Before Sell relieves the hassles and worries typically associated with buying and selling a home simultaneously.

Benefits of Buy Before Sell
1. Make Offer Stand Out: Be ready with cash when the ideal home comes on the market, making offer significantly more appealing to sellers.
2. Save Time and Money: Cash offers are accepted 4x more often than financed offers and can save up to 12% on the purchase price.
3. Shorter Close and Faster Gains: Secure the keys to new home in as little as 14 days, allowing to immediately benefit from market appreciation.

What This Means for Our Clients
MOVE-UP BUYERS can now expect an even greater level of expertise and flexibility from Steve, especially with the additional options provided by the "Buy Before Sell" program.

About Steve Perse
Steve Perse is renowned for his professionalism, dedication, and commitment to providing an unparalleled experience for his clients. These new certifications and capabilities are perfect additions to his already impressive portfolio.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Established in 2007, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty specializes in offering knowledgeable agents with PERFORMANCE GUARANTEES for buying and selling homes. We are driven by our mission to positively impact lives through second-mile service, innovative systems, and charitable giving. Learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty online at www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
