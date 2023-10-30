Stoneyard.com Natural Stone Foundations Support New Ridgeview Banks Design

Ridgeview Bank Salem by G&H Contracting and Thompson Masonry- Meagan Williams Photography Ridgeview Bank Salem by G&H Contracting and Thompson Masonry - Meagan Williams Photography Ridgeview Bank Smith Mountain Lake by G&H Contracting and Thompson Masonry - Meagan Williams Photography

Stoneyard.com’s Greenwich Gray Natural Stone Veneer is featured in two new branches of Ridgeview Bank in Virginia.

This project showcases our natural stone’s versatility in blending traditional and modern design elements.” — David Croteau, co-founder of Stoneyard.com