Meena Chauhan Joins EOX Vantage as Marketing Analyst
This October, EOX Vantage welcomed Meena Chauhan as a marketing analyst. Meena will support the marketing team's efforts to propel the company's growth goals.CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This October, EOX Vantage welcomed Meena Chauhan as a marketing analyst. Meena, a Cleveland native, will work closely with the marketing team to help manage social media, create content, provide sales support and contribute to branding initiatives. She is excited to sharpen her marketing skills and gain valuable experience working with a dynamic team.
Meena is a recent graduate from the University of Cincinnati Lindner College of Business. She graduated cum laude in August with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing. She hopes to bring a fresh perspective and innovative ideas to EOX Vantage’s marketing team and grow with the company.
“I’m eager to leverage my academic insights in a practical setting and begin this next chapter of growth and development. I am grateful for the opportunity to expand my marketing knowledge and support EOX Vantage’s continued success and advancement.” - Meena Chauhan, EOX Vantage Marketing Analyst
Outside of marketing, Meena is passionate about music and has been singing since she was young. She has a background in vocal performance and musical theatre. In the newly created Marketing Analyst position, Meena will contribute to the operations of the marketing team to further EOX Vantage’s goals of growth and expansion into new markets.
About EOX Vantage
EOX Vantage empowers better, faster decisions, saves time and drives revenue. Our cloud-based enterprise operating system gathers data throughout the company and creates actionable dashboards, automates processes and improves workflows to offer greater insight, visibility and control. For more information about EOX Vantage, visit www.eoxvantage.com.
###
Claire Sharpnack
EOX Vantage
marketing@eoxvantage.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other