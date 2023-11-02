Equator Unveils 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner for Effective, Compact, and Energy-Efficient Cooling

Portable Air Conditioner

Portable, freestanding, and capable of cooling up to 269 square feet, this model is popular for a wide array of applications

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently launched as one of the company’s newest and most promising appliances, the Equator PAC-122 Portable Air Conditioner provides an accessible way to cool almost any location — while functioning as an eco-friendly device. Designed using the team’s proprietary innovations, this cutting-edge appliance boasts an array of features that ensure a comfortable and refreshing indoor environment.

“Compared to similar models, the PAC-122 provides a superior cooling experience. It accommodates spaces of up to 269 square feet, making it ideal for tiny homes, RVs, apartments, vacation rentals, and various rooms throughout home,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “The team worked hard to add features that make sense for our customers, including a HEPA filter to help emit clean air at all times, a user-friendly LED display, and a convenient handle to move from place to place.”

Equipped with a 24-hour timer, the appliance offers unparalleled flexibility in managing cooling needs. Set the timer to automatically turn on or off the air conditioner at preferred times, allowing to conserve energy without sacrificing comfort.

The Three-Speed Fan function lets individuals tailor the airflow to liking. Choose between low, medium, or high settings to achieve the perfect balance of cooling and air circulation. This feature is especially beneficial for maintaining an optimal temperature and airflow distribution throughout the room.

For added convenience, the Equator PAC-122 comes with a Remote Control. Adjust the settings, change the fan speed, modify the temperature, and even control the timer without having to leave your seat.

Safety and reliability are paramount for all Equator appliances, which is why the PAC-122 is ETL Certified. This certification assures customers that the product meets safety and performance standards.

Additionally, with the inclusion of a QR Code, users can access a wealth of resources, including user manuals, troubleshooting guides, and more.

The Equator PAC-122 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner is now available directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide for $769.00

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.