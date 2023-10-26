ebankIT unveils a new feature to transform Assiniboine Credit Union member experience
ebankIT omnichannel platform enabled Assiniboine Credit Union (ACU) to launch Unblu’s conversational solution, providing live-chat and co-browsing capabilities.
This new, innovative platform is key to evolving our members’ digital experience. The authenticated live chat provides yet another way to meaningfully interact with our members.”PORTO, PORTUGAL, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In April, Assiniboine Credit Union (ACU) revolutionized the banking experience for its members by incorporating Unblu's Live Chat, complete with co-browsing, video, and voice abilities. This cutting-edge conversational technology seamlessly integrates into ACU's digital banking platform, provided by ebankIT, empowering members to enjoy enhanced experiences across the ACU website and mobile app.
While establishing itself as a dependable and robust digital banking platform, ebankIT also benefits from an extensive ecosystem of partners that provide complementing technologies to give every financial institution a cutting-edge solution.
ACU members can now access real-time product, service, and banking support on their preferred device thanks to the ebankIT API gateway enabling the integration of Unblu’s solution.
“This new, innovative platform is key to evolving our members’ digital experience,” says Kevin Sitka, President & CEO of ACU. “The authenticated live chat provides yet another way to meaningfully interact with our members where and when they want to connect with us.”
“As a leading provider of digital technology and integration solutions to financial institutions, we are pleased to assist Assiniboine Credit Union in improving their member experience by providing personalized services through a seamless digital omnichannel solution and API gateway,” said Renato Oliveira, CEO of ebankIT.
