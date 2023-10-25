WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe Update Boosts 4K HDR HEVC Video Conversion Performance & Adds iPhone 15 Profiles

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe unveils major updates with high bit-depth support and enhanced 10/12bit 4K video encoding. New profiles for iPhone 15 are added.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WinX has just released a groundbreaking update to its flagship software, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe. The latest version 5.18.1 now integrates high bit-depth support into various encoders, and brings a significant improvement in QSV, Nvidia, and AMD support for handling 4K/8K/HDR videos in 10bit/12bit HEVC. WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe V5.18.1 is also equipped with better iPhone compatibility, adding new profiles for iPhone 15 series.

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe Version 5.18.1: What’s New

 Added new profiles for iPhone 15, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max.

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe 5.18.1 includes meticulously crafted profiles, exclusively designed for iPhone 15, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models. With this upgrade, seamless compatibility between video formats and the iPhone 15 series has been elevated to an art form. This promises an immersive experience that defies convention, ensuring videos dazzle and resonate like never before. Embrace this technological marvel and enjoy multimedia content coming alive in great detail, thanks to profiles tailored for the iPhone 15 series.

 Added high-bit depth support to various encoders including HEVC.

In the updated version 5.18.1, WinX has introduced enhanced support for high bit-depth encoding, notably in the case of HEVC codec (High-Efficiency Video Coding). This improvement is particularly significant for 10-bit and 12-bit HEVC encoding and decoding. By incorporating 10/12-bit compatibility across various encoders like HEVC, AV1, and VP9, we've taken a significant step towards enriching the fidelity and depth of your visual content.

 Improved 4K 10/12bit HEVC video decoding and encoding performance.

Videos in 10-bit and 12-bit HEVC format contain substantially more data, necessitating increased CPU and GPU resources compared to their 8-bit counterparts, and therefore extending the time for processing high bit-depth HEVC video, especially in 4K. This update addresses the challenge.

Now WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe 5.18.1 sees much-enhanced 10bit/12bit 4K/8K/HDR HEVC video decoding and encoding performance that guarantees a viewing experience beyond compare. The integration of the High-Quality Engine preserves more details and color accuracy, and with hardware acceleration, the software operates at an accelerated pace, significantly reducing conversion times. This monumental update further cements WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe as the go-to solution for consistent high-quality video conversion.

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe highlight features

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe features expansive support for an array of video formats ranging from the latest AV1 and VP9 to HEVC, H.264, MKV, MP4, MOV, and AVI. Also, WinX's efficiency in video compression is truly noteworthy, reducing video file size by up to 90% without compromising visual quality. The built-in comprehensive editing toolkit that allows users to cut, trim, split, merge, and add subtitles, etc. places WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe in a league of its own. For those seeking not just a converter, but a transformative video processing, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is unequivocally the pinnacle of excellence.

Pricing and Availability

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems. Thanks to the Halloween Giveaway, users can now get a premium license (One year subscription / 3 PCs) for just $19.95, with a free upgrade for the first year and a gift (WinX Media Trans).

About Digiarty Software, Inc. (WinXDVD)

Digiarty Software, Inc. (WinXDVD) is a software company that has been providing innovative and user-friendly multimedia processing solutions since 2006. Its product line includes DVD ripping software, video conversion software, DVD copy software, media player, iPhone file manager, and more. WinXDVD's products have been trusted by millions of users worldwide and have received numerous awards and recognition from industry experts. The company is committed to providing the best possible user experience and is dedicated to continued innovation and growth.