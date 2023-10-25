Local dog treats company to host doggy fashion show to benefit canines in need

Local frozen dog treat company Frost Bytz to host Paws & Pose: Dogg the Red Carpet event to benefit dog charities

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frost Bytz, an Atlanta-based frozen dog treats company, will host its Paws & Pose: Dogg the Red Carpet event on Saturday, November 4, at 12:00 PM at 314 Chattahoochee Ave NW Atlanta, GA 30318.

This will be a red carpet affair to showcase and benefit dogs in need, hosted by Atlanta radio personality Reec (Majic 107.5) and creative directed by Marcus Blassingame, who is mostly known as a celebrity wardrobe stylist and first-ever fashion editor for the iconic Word Up! Magazine.

“We are asking all dog owners to come out to participate in a red carpet experience curated specifically for them and their pets,” said Bakir Floyd, co-founder of Frost Bytz. “This is an event for both dogs and dog owners to come dressed to impress.”

Frost Bytz is an Atlanta-based company that specializes in providing frozen doggy treats. The company uses all-natural ingredients to support the gut and joint health of dogs, while also aiding in liver detoxification, amplifying hydration, and reducing inflammation.

All attendees will be allowed to walk the red carpet and participate in specially curated photo opportunities with their dogs. There will also be a special showcase of designers and dogs, featuring canines that are available for adoption and in need of a good home.

The Paws & Pose: Dogg the Red Carpet event will benefit Georgia Homeless Pets Animal Rescue Group, a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to save, care for, and place animals into loving homes. The organization promotes population control through sterilization and encourages proper veterinary care, all in an effort to eliminate the euthanasia of animals in Georgia’s public animal shelters.

Georgia Homeless Pets Animal Rescue Group will have a few of its canines in need walking alongside models in the doggy fashion show that will take place during this event.

“Our company works hard to provide solutions for pets and pet owners. It’s only right that we add to our mission by making sure that dogs find good homes and receive the care that they deserve. While we aim to create an incredible experience for dogs and dog owners, our goal is to make sure that we are also making a positive impact in their lives as well,” Floyd said.

Happy Hearts Pet Care will also be participating in this event by providing grooming services for all dogs walking in the doggy fashion show.

Proceeds from ticket purchases for Frost Bytz's upcoming Paws & Pose: Dogg the Red Carpet event will go to Georgia Homeless Pets Animal Rescue Group to benefit canines in need. To purchase tickets, please visit https://www.frostbytz.com/pages/doggy-ball. For more information about Frost Bytz, please visit https://www.frostbytz.com/.