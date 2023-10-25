SCAN Group Makes Seventh Strategic Investment in Dina
LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Group, a mission-driven organization whose holdings include SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, has made its latest strategic investment in Dina.
Dina provides digital care-at-home network management and coordination solutions to help health plans and providers improve access to a variety of in-home care services.
“We are excited to support Dina and the work they are doing to innovate and deliver rapid, efficient solutions that provide access to home and community-based services,” said Deepa Sheth, chief corporate development officer, SCAN Group. “It is part of our strategy to invest in organizations that align with our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent.”
Reducing Time to Match Members to Services
Earlier this year, Dina and SCAN launched a program in California to automate the referral process for SCAN Health Plan members who qualify for Long-Term Support Services (LTSS) and Special Supplemental Benefits for the Chronically Ill (SSBCI), with the goal of reducing the time needed to match members to critical services.
Through this program, SCAN achieved notable results: service initiation time was reduced from weeks to days despite increased referrals.
“We are honored to be the technology partner for such a well-respected and innovative organization and we’re pleased to support SCAN’s progressive approach to delivering proactive care for aging seniors in the comfort of their homes,” said Dina CEO Ashish V. Shah.
Dina is the seventh company the SCAN Group has invested in as a part of its larger diversification strategy to support and foster the growth of innovative, mission-aligned organizations that help improve the healthcare experience for older adults.
To date, SCAN has made strategic investments in Arine, a technology-driven leader improving medication management and adherence; SafeRide Health, a technology-first non-emergency medical transport (NEMT) broker that builds customized end-to-end transportation programs around the needs of older adults; Guaranteed, a tech-enabled hospice company providing modern, end-of-life care; Monogram Health, a leading kidney care management company that provides in-home solutions for patients living with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease; MedArrive, a healthcare logistics and services platform that enables payers and providers to extend care services into the home; and SafelyYou, an AI-enabled fall management technology.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 287,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and in 2024, New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as HomeBase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 36,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
About Dina
Dina provides digital care-at-home network management and coordination solutions to help health plans and providers improve access to in-home care services ranging from traditional post-acute care (i.e., home health) through to new supplemental benefits (i.e., personal care, home modification, nutrition programs and transport) and LTSS. Customers use our platform to digitize their provider networks, transform coordination workflows, manage compliance reporting requirements, and collect valuable insights from the home and community to improve the member experience and quality. As a result, coordinators can spend more time helping people stay home safely and less time with phone calls, emails, and faxes. The Dina platform has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security. In 2022, Dina was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies, and CB Insights Digital Health 150 list of companies transforming healthcare with digital technology. For more information visit www.dinacare.com.
