vipHomeLink Announces Completion of Successful Capital Raising Round
Leading digital homeowner engagement platform also received funding from NJ Economic Development Authority
We are grateful for the continued support from our private investors and excited to welcome the NJEDA as a new investor, as we continue to strategically grow the business.”MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- vipHomeLink Holdings, Inc., the U.S. technology company that provides the leading digital homeowner experience platform, announced today the successful completion of a private funding round.
Founded in 2018, vipHomeLink simplifies homeownership with an interactive mobile app and expert digital content, while enabling and empowering homeowners to make their homes safer, more valuable and more energy efficient. With timely and tailored home reminders, and a secure and personalized home profile, the vipHome app helps homeowners better maintain their homes and handle the challenges of homeownership.
In addition to private investment from both existing and new investors, the Company also received funding from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) under the NJEDA’s Angel Match Program. This program, carried out through the federal State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), is designed to support and help attract investment capital to innovative, emerging technology companies located within the state of New Jersey.
“We are grateful for the continued support from our private investors, and excited to welcome the NJEDA as a new investor into the Company,” said Alfred Bentley, CEO & Founder of vipHomeLink. “We’re truly grateful for their collective support and partnership as we continue to strategically grow the business.”
“This additional capital will allow us to accelerate our growth, expand our platform capabilities, attract additional highly skilled talent to our NJ headquarters, and expand our business into additional segments beyond our core insurance technology focus.” added Geoff Martin, President and co-founder of vipHomeLink.
About the New Jersey Economic Development Authority
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) serves as the State’s principal agency for driving economic growth. The NJEDA is committed to making New Jersey a national model for inclusive and sustainable economic development by focusing on key strategies to help build strong and dynamic communities, create good jobs for New Jersey residents, and provide pathways to a stronger and fairer economy. Through partnerships with a diverse range of stakeholders, the NJEDA creates and implements initiatives to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in the State and strengthen New Jersey’s long-term economic competitiveness.
To learn more about NJEDA resources for businesses visit https://www.njeda.gov.
About vipHomeLink
vipHomeLink is a digital home management solution that helps homeowners maintain, organize, and improve their homes. The Company markets its platform to insurance companies and other corporate partners to drive engagement with homeowners, prevent home insurance claims, and increase retention and referrals. The solution simplifies homeownership, drives better home maintenance, and improves home safety through expert, omnichannel content, tailored home recommendations, and personalized home reminders to members on the platform.
vipHomeLink is based in Morristown, New Jersey. www.viphomelink.com
