Technology Marketing Agency Delivers B2B Manufacturing Marketing Results for Multiple Clients
Launch Marketing’s B2B marketing services drive 100% revenue growth and boost lead generation for manufacturing clients.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launch Marketing, a provider of turn-key marketing services for business-to-business technology companies, is unlocking the potential of marketing for manufacturers with industry expertise tailored to support their needs.
Discover the impact of Launch Marketing’s service offerings for manufacturing clients with two success stories that spotlight revenue impact and demand generation results:
• Lead Generation Campaign Results in 100% Increase in Revenue: When a leading manufacturer of cast urethane products sought marketing leadership, Launch Marketing assumed the role of Virtual VP of Marketing. Utilizing the company’s customer database, the agency unlocked its untapped potential with a lead generation campaign. This initiative involved creating articles, establishing a targeted email marketing strategy, optimizing SEO and PPC campaigns and implementing a lead reporting system. The campaign led to a 100% increase in revenue and included a 30% increase in sales and a 46% boost in MQLs.
• Overhaul of Pay-Per-Click Campaign Leads to 300% Increase in Ad Click Rate: When a provider of precision flow measurement and control products noticed a decline in PPC ad performance, they turned to Launch Marketing to increase their return on investment. After a campaign audit, Launch Marketing recommended a revised strategy that once implemented resulted in a 60% increase in average ad position, a 670% increase in the number of ads with a click rate greater than 2% and a 3,100% increase in ads with an “excellent” quality score.
Christa Tuttle, Founder and CEO of Launch Marketing, states, "We recognize that comprehending customer preferences, establishing a distinct market presence and generating leads are essential to help B2B manufacturing companies compete on a global scale. This is an industry that we have specialized in supporting for many years, and we look forward to continuing to leverage our experience to propel more clients toward their growth objectives.”
About Launch Marketing
Launch Marketing is a B2B marketing agency in Austin that provides turnkey services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation and content creation. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their businesses. Since 2001, Launch Marketing has helped 200+ clients successfully launch companies, enter new markets, introduce new products and generate more qualified leads. It has been recognized as one of Austin Business Journal’s Best Places to Work for three years and received numerous awards for client work.
