EMU Signs a Collaboration Protocol with Ada Kent University

A cooperation protocol has been signed between Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and Ada Kent University. On Friday, 20 October, 2023, at 3:00 pm at EMU Rector’s Office. The protocol was signed by the Acting Rector of EMU, Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer and Ada Kent University Rector Prof. Dr. Oytun Sözüdoğru. The purpose of this protocol is to enhance academic, scientific, and cultural collaboration between the two educational institutions, facilitating joint production and sharing in these areas.

During the signing ceremony of the cooperation, Acting Rector expressed his belief that this protocol would make a significant contribution, particularly to Famagusta, and, more generally, to the entire Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Prof. Dr. Tümer also emphasized the significant role that inter-university collaboration plays in the quality of education and stressed the importance of efficient and effective use of the resources for the country.

Prof. Dr. Sözüdoğru, the Rector of Ada Kent University, expressed his happiness in being in cooperation with EMU, and stated that it was a matter of pride for them that all segments can benefit from the opportunities provided by EMU. Prof. Dr. Sözüdoğru also conveyed his best wishes for the protocol to be beneficial for both institutions.

