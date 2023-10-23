New Peugeot 408 launched in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, October 23 - HCM CITY — THACO AUTO and Peugeot have launched the New Peugeot 408 in Việt Nam.

They organised an event titled "Legend to New Era" in HCM City on October 21 to celebrate a decade of their partnership, express their gratitude to customers and open a new era of the Peugeot brand in the Vietnamese market with a new generation of products and brand recognition.

The New Peugeot 408 is attractively designed with an SUV coupe style, seamlessly blending the strong sporty elements of SUVs, the elegant lines of traditional sedans and the unique coupe-style roofline.

It carries the latest identity of the Peugeot brand with a prominent logo and a unique edge-to-edge grille giving a feeling of limitlessness and is characterised by lion fang and claw LED lighting systems.

The cabin design is based on the Peugeot New i-cockpit design language to optimise the audio, visual and tactile experiences when driving the car.

The new generation Peugeot 408 is spacious, arranged scientifically and reasonably, and features a wide view and intuitive 3D display.

The central control area has a futuristic design.

The driver-facing touch display screen is scientifically arranged and easy to access and navigate.

The air-conditioning system combines air quality control features, and a realistic and immersive sound system.

The model is developed on a new generation chassis to reduce weight, increase sound insulation and enhance stability, and is able to meet the most demanding performance requirements.

The new generation 1.6 Turbo Puretech engine is exceptionally powerful and combines with an 8-speed automatic transmission to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.8 seconds.

In addition to advanced safety equipment as is available in all existing Peugeot models, the new Peugeot 408 is also equipped with the latest smart features.

The vehicle comes in three versions, Allure, Premium and GT, and five colour options, including the new obsession blue.

To mark the 10th anniversary of their successful collaboration, THACO AUTO is offering future and current customers special gifts, including five-year unlimited warranties, discounts of up to 15 per cent on spare parts, remote customer care, and transportation support for customers during the warranty period.

In 2013, THACO and Peugeot signed a deal to proceed production technology transfers and distribute Peugeot cars in Việt Nam.

THACO AUTO has sold over 35,000 vehicles in Việt Nam in the last 10 years, including a record-breaking 10,000 in 2022, making it the leading European car brand in the country. — VNS