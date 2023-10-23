HIP Video Promo Presents: Alex Woodard releases poweful new video "Ordinary Soil"

Alex Woodard's newest book "Ordinary Soil" he spreads awareness of farmers and just how much work goes into the agriculture of America.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unless they're a farmer, chances are, people don’t give too much thought to the ground beneath their feet. Yet the earth is the source of everything people wear, everything people eat, and, ultimately, everything they are. Should they poison the soil, they poison theirselves. Instinctively popele realize this — but that knowledge does not prevent them from using pesticides and chemicals that are corrosive to the health of the planet and everything on it. In the gentle but firm and fiercely intelligent voice that his many fans know well, heartland rock songwriter Alex Woodard asks his listeners to think about what they're doing. And unlike other musicians who get called literary, he’s not just singing his message. He’s also getting it down on paper.

That’s because Alex Woodard writes as well as he strums. Already well established as an accomplished recording artist and inventive tunesmith, he’s rapidly made a name for himself as an inventive literary storyteller, too. He’s published a string of books that blur the distinctions between memoir, fable, mystery, inspirational prose, historical drama and sociopolitical essay. Ordinary Soil, his latest, follows an Oklahoma farmer as he battles despair and struggles to overcome the desperate predicaments common to all modern agricultural workers. In so doing, he embarks upon a journey that takes him deep into the prairie past to discover the roots of the ecological disaster that currently confronts us. In Woody Harrelson’s gleaming review he writes “Ordinary Soil brings to life the desperate realities of the American heartland but also offers a glimpse into a better future…a call to action for us all.” It’s bracing, sharp, and wholly engrossing, and it’s sure to extend Woodard’s reputation as a fearless novelist.

And because he’s got the music in him, Woodard isn’t the kind of artist who’ll write a book and leave it at that. He’s always accompanied his novels and memoirs with recordings that extend and amplify their themes, and he’s promising an “Ordinary Soil” song cycle later this year. For now, fans have the title track — a heartfelt, pained, brooding folk song written from the perspective of the weary protagonist. It is, like all of Woodard’s songs, frank and forthright, economical, and deeply motivated. The accompanying clip lays the dangerous and backbreaking labor associated with agriculture bare for the viewer. Viewers see the cracked soil, the tubs of pesticide, the heavy machinery, and the glowering, uncaring prairie sky. Fans also see Alex Woodard himself, guitar in hand and concern heavy on his face, spinning out his tale. He’s enhancing his narrative, using every resource at his disposal to spread his message, raise the alarm, save the American farmer, and maybe save his listeners, too.

