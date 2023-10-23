Lost Dog Walker Located Clough State Park in Weare

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Lt. William Boudreau

603-352-9669

October 23, 2023

Weare, NH – Just before 11:30 p.m. on October 22, 2023, the Weare Police Department received a call in regards to an overdue dog walker. Kimberly Kerr, 52, was walking her dog in the area of Sherwood Forest Road and was last seen, by her family, around 6:00 p.m. An initial response was made by the Weare Police, Weare Fire, and Dunbarton Police Departments which performed an immediate search of the area. After not locating her in the immediate area, New Hampshire State Police Dispatch was notified.

New Hampshire State Police K-9 units were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. and were unable to locate Kerr after several hours of searching. New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were finally notified at 3:00 a.m. on the morning of October 23. NH Conservation Officers began searching the area at approximately 5:30 a.m. A Conservation Officer utilizing an ATV located Kerr in Clough State Park on the OHRV trails at approximately 5:55 a.m.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.WildNH.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game Search and Rescue efforts. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.