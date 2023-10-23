Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,334 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,731 in the last 365 days.

Draft Intermediate Climate Element Planning Guidance – Comment Period

Commerce seeks public comments on its climate element planning guidance.

The Washington Department of Commerce is seeking public comments on its draft intermediate climate planning guidance (PDF) for developing a comprehensive plan climate element.

Commerce will provide an open comment period starting Oct. 23 through Nov. 20 for the public to review and comment on the draft intermediate guidance. Per HB 1181 (2023), Commerce must publish “intermediate” guidance by the end of 2023. Please submit written comments to gmsclimate@commerce.wa.gov by Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 at 5 PM. You can learn more about our draft climate guidance and access additional resources on our climate program webpage.

In the last two months, Commerce has held two workshops on climate requirements for periodic updates under the Growth Management Act (GMA). You can review the information shared at those workshops here on our periodic update webpage.

You just read:

Draft Intermediate Climate Element Planning Guidance – Comment Period

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more