DSS Announces New Marion County Director

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) would like to announce Ms. Melissa Alexander as the new Marion County DSS Director as of Monday, October 2nd.

Before her career with DSS, Ms. Alexander worked at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence in the Child Development Center as a 5K Assistant. She began her career with DSS in August of 1996 in Darlington County as a foster care manager and also working in different areas of family preservation and investigations. Ms. Alexander served in that role for 11 years before being promoted to a foster care supervisor in 2007 in Darlington County. In this role, she supervised licensing, intake, and family preservation cases.

In 2020, Ms. Alexander received another promotion to program coordinator in Darlington County. In this role, she supervised the Child Protective Services Division and the Adult Protective Services Division in Darlington.

“I am excited about this opportunity to work in Marion County and lead an amazing team of professionals,” said Alexander. "I am looking forward to working together, along with our community partners and providers, towards our agency’s mission of safety and permanency while ensuring we are serving our county’s children, families and vulnerable adults.”

Ms. Alexander was born in Manhattan, New York but moved to South Carolina as a young child with her family to Florence County. She received a BSW from Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina in 1991.

For more information on DSS services available in Marion County and the state at large, please visit the SCDSS website here.

