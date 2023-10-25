PSS Earns 2023 GreatNonprofits Trust Seal Four Years in a Row
We are grateful for the support and feedback from our clients and partners, which helps us improve our programs and services.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSS, a 60-year-old multi-service agency with a mission to help older New Yorkers and their communities thrive, is proud to announce that it has received a 2023 trust seal from GreatNonprofits, the leading platform for community-sourced reviews about nonprofits. This seal recognizes the agency's commitment to transparency, accountability, and impact in serving older adults and their caregivers, particularly in underserved communities in New York City.
— PSS Executive Director Rimas Jasin
This is PSS’s fourth year in a row receiving this recognition from the public.
"We are honored to join the ranks of other high-performing nonprofits that have earned this seal, which is based on ratings and reviews from our clients, volunteers, donors, and partners," said PSS Executive Director Rimas Jasin. "We are grateful for their support and feedback, which helps us improve our programs and services."
In addition to the GreatNonprofits seal, PSS also has top-rated 2023 seals from Guidestar and Charity Navigator, two of the most trusted sources of information on nonprofit performance and financial health. These seals demonstrate that PSS adheres to best practices and standards of excellence in the nonprofit sector.
Among the many heart-warming tributes on the GreatNonprofits site are this one from a PSS client:
"Presbyterian Senior Services (PSS) has been an unparalleled beacon of knowledge and support for me. Their dedicated team not only offers exceptional services but also provides insightful training sessions in technology, bridging the gap between generations. Through PSS, I have been introduced to a plethora of tech tools and platforms, broadening my horizons, and enhancing my digital competence. Moreover, their events are meticulously organized, offering attendees a unique blend of education, networking, and enrichment. I am truly grateful for the comprehensive experience PSS has afforded me, and I cannot recommend their programs highly enough."
PSS was founded in 1962 as Presbyterian Senior Services by volunteers to serve older members of their church community. Today, PSS is a multi-service nonprofit 501(c)(3) agency whose mission is to strengthen the capacity of older New Yorkers, their families, and communities to thrive. PSS has approximately 80 dedicated staff and over 200 committed volunteers and interns. With a $10.6+ million annual budget, the organization serves the community through: ten community centers for older adults offering free technology instruction and onsite social workers; PSS Circle of Care, providing families struggling to care for someone who is frail, chronically ill or has Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia, with caregiver and kinship family support programs; two residences, including the first one purposefully built for grandparents raising grandchildren; PSS Life! University, its community education program; and Coming of Age, which inspires adults 50+ to live with passion and purpose. Visit pssusa.org
