PSS Grows in Brooklyn with $1.5 Million Contract from NY Connects

Program helps people live independently and remain at home

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA , June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PSS, a multi-service agency now in its 60th year, is expanding its presence in Brooklyn with a two-year $1.5 million contract from NYC Aging to deliver services through its NY Connects Choices for Long-Term Care program.

The NY Connects program provides consistent, comprehensive, locally based information and assistance on long-term services and supports (LTSS) for individuals, caregivers and families to help them make informed choices.

“This contract is a validation of the high quality of services that PSS delivers to older New Yorkers,” says Executive Director Rimas Jasin.

The program is an essential component of the LTSS system that helps people live independently and remain at home and in their communities. It serves older adults, people of all ages with disabilities, and caregivers and families.

PSS will provide phone and in-person assistance with referrals as well as support groups, financial and legal information, and more. As a result of the contract, PSS is hiring a number of community social workers. For more information, contact Matthew Buletti, LMSW, PSS Director of Community Social Services, at mbuletti@pssusa.org.

About PSS:
PSS was founded in 1962 as Presbyterian Senior Services by volunteers to serve older members of their church community. Today, PSS is a multi-service nonprofit 501(c)(3) agency whose mission is to strengthen the capacity of older New Yorkers, their families, and communities to thrive. PSS has approximately 80 dedicated staff and over 200 committed volunteers and interns. With a $10.6+ million annual budget, the organization serves the community through: ten community centers for older adults offering onsite social workers; PSS Circle of Care, providing families struggling to care for someone who is frail, chronically ill or has Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia, with caregiver and kinship family support programs; two residences, including the first one purposefully built for grandparents raising children; PSS Life! University, its community education program; and Coming of Age, which inspires adults 50+ to live with passion and purpose. Visit pssusa.org

Matthew Buletti
PSS
mbuletti@pssusa.org
