Florida Ranks #1 in the Nation for Entrepreneurship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida is the most entrepreneurial state in the nation according to a recent study published by researchers at The Digital Project Manager. Florida has the highest percentage of the population that has started a business with 13,238 small businesses per 100,000 residents, which is 3,000 more small businesses per 100,000 residents than the second place state of Georgia.

“Florida’s pro-business, freedom first policies make Florida the best state in the nation to do business,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I appreciate those Floridians who have taken a risk to start their own ventures.”

“Florida continues to be a leader in economic development and job growth because of Governor DeSantis' vision in creating an economy that works for Florida families,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Florida’s pro-business environment continues to attract new entrepreneurs who are building successful businesses that create more jobs for Floridians.”

The study also found that new start-up businesses in Florida also had the highest number of jobs created in the first year with 6.53 new jobs per 1,000 Floridians. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with more than 2.6 million new businesses formed over the last four years.

Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the national average for nearly three years and more than one million Floridians have joined the workforce. Florida has also outpaced the national rate for labor force growth and private sector job growth for over two years.

