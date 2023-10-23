Submit Release
Podcast: A Full-Circle Approach to Mitigating Loss of Control in Flight

September 25, 2023

Unstabilized approaches, get-there-itis, flight-plan continuation bias and not fully understanding aircraft runway performance are reasons why runway excursions continue to be one of the most common safety challenges facing Part 91 operators. Training on how to effectively deal with such events can help reduce the threat, but having a backup plan may be most important.

