Podcast: A Full-Circle Approach to Mitigating Loss of Control in Flight

Unstabilized approaches, get-there-itis, flight-plan continuation bias and not fully understanding aircraft runway performance are reasons why runway excursions continue to be one of the most common safety challenges facing Part 91 operators. Training on how to effectively deal with such events can help reduce the threat, but having a backup plan may be most important.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.