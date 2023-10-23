flynas Launches Direct Flights Between Brussels and Jeddah in collaboration with the Saudi Air Connectivity Program
• Three weekly flights to operate between Jeddah and the capital of Belgium
flynas continues to strengthen its position as a globally leading low-cost airline and expand its growing network of destinations within its strategic partnership with ACP”RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- flynas, the national air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the world and the Middle East, has announced the launch of direct flights between Brussels and Jeddah. The new destination is a result of flynas' partnership with the Air Connectivity Program (ACP) and the airline's planned expansion of its international network.
This growth aligns with the National Aviation Strategy's goals of accommodating 330 million passengers and attracting 100 million tourists by 2030. This moves the Kingdom towards its aim of establishing itself as a global travel and tourism hub with more than 250 international destinations connected by the end of the decade. Additionally, it furthers the goals of the Pilgrim Experience Program, aimed at simplifying access to the Two Holy Mosques.
flynas will launch its maiden direct flight from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Brussels Airport on December 2 with three weekly flights.
Bander Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of flynas, said: "With the addition of this new destination connecting Jeddah to the capital of Belgium, Brussels, flynas continues to strengthen its position as a globally leading low-cost airline and expand its growing network of destinations within our strategic partnership with ACP."
Ali Rajab, CEO of ACP, said, "Europe remains a pivotal market for Saudi Arabia. Building upon the successful launch of the Marseille-Jeddah route by flynas last year, introducing this new route to Brussels is a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to bolster air connectivity with Europe. We are eager to continue facilitating improved access for European travelers to the Kingdom by collaborating with both local and international airlines."
He added, "I would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, the Minister of Tourism and Chairman of ACP's Overseeing Committee, as well as the leaders of the aviation and tourism ecosystems. Their continuous support has been instrumental in our mission to strengthen air connectivity to the Kingdom."
flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations, with more than 1,500 weekly flights, flying over 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007. The carrier's growth plan aims to reach 165 domestic and international destinations by 2030, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
