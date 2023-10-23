Global Gaming Data Launches Sports Information Platform For Digital Media Groups
Digital Publishers can now license low cost sports data, live in game scoring, standings, odds, schedules and more for sports all over the world.
Our sports data covers virtually all sports around the world; NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, and all major NCAA sports as well as international sports including over 600 soccer leagues from around the globe”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Gaming Data, LLC, a Florida technology company, is pleased to announce the launch of their sports data distribution platform for digital publishers. Through a long-term exclusive partnership with Data Sports Group out of Berlin, Germany, Global Gaming Data is now licensing world class sports data feeds to North American digital publishers.
"Having worked with and contracted with hundreds of digital publishers in North America over the past 18-years I know that sports data is highly valued and in demand," said John Brier, Global Gaming Data's managing partner. "Our sports data catalogue covers virtually all sports around the world, to include the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, and all major NCAA sports as well as international sports including over 600 soccer leagues from around the globe", added Brier.
Global Gaming Data offers content across an array of digital publishers including newspapers, sports books, television stations, portals, app builders, and digital device manufacturers allowing for the ability to deliver live in game scoring, scores, standings, schedules, odds, injury reports, television broadcasting schedules, box scores, stats and more to their audiences.
The management team at Global Gaming Data has over two-decades in the digital data licensing space and has built and licensed data products deployed against wide distribution by consumers around the globe with over 4 billion instances. The licensed sports data offerings are fully deployable and designed to offer digital publishers in North America the lowest priced sports data products available anywhere. The platform allows for build alacrity and customization making for both ease of use and world class functionality.
With tremendous market reception, Global Gaming Data is further positioning its reach with the launch of a fully interactive sports information web site to be showcased at SportsDataLive.com by the end of the year. Interested digital publishers can visit SportsDataLive.com now to download a comprehensive spreadsheet showing the full coverage of global sports information available for immediate licensing. For inquiries reach out to Contact@GlobalGamingData.com.
###
About Global Gaming Data, LLC:
Global Gaming Data, LLC, is a Florida based technology company founded by Bin Tu, John Brier and Mark Gustavson. The company focuses on delivering world class data feeds across a variety of sectors to digital publishers around the world. For more information visit GlobalGamingData.com
